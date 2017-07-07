Once admitted into the state's Witness Protection Program, Dexter Carlos will also get shelter and livelihood assistance

Published 10:20 AM, July 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Dexter Carlos, whose family of 4 was stabbed to death inside their home in San Jose Del Monte City in Bulacan, was provisionally admitted to the Witness Protection Program (WPP), the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed on Friday, July 7.

Carlos, a security guard, will be given protection, security, and other WPP benefits such as shelter and livelihood assistance. The WPP would have normally given educational benefits to the witness' children except that Carlos' 3 children are all dead.

Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes said the benefits will be available to Carlos after he signs a memorandum of agreement (MOA).

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II met with Carlos at the DOJ on Thursday to discuss his admission into the WPP. Aguirre has also directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct an independent parallel probe on the killings.

Aguirre offered Carlos WPP admission ahead of his application.

“We told Mr Carlos that we will help him in any way that we can until he can secure the justice he deserves for the wrongdoing done to him," Aguirre said.

Massacre

A lone suspect has been arrested for the killing of Carlos' 58-year-old blind mother-in-law Auring Dizon, his wife Estrella Dizon (28) and children Donnie (11), Ella (7) and Dexter Jr (1).

The suspect, Carmelino Navarro Ibañes, a construction worker who lives near the Dizon-Carlos home, confessed to the murder and added he was addicted to drugs and had been drinking when he repeatedly stabbed the family.

Ibañes, however, tested negative for drugs, according to a report on GMA News TV's Quick Response Team. (READ: Police in Bulacan massacre go for bankrupt narrative about drugs)

Ibañes had also retracted his statement, telling ABS-CBN that policemen tortured him to force him to confess to the crime. Central Luzon police denied this. – Rappler.com