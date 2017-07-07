President Duterte's Senate allies say his high ratings in Luzon and the Visayas show staunch support for his martial law declaration in Mindanao

Published July 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Despite the record-high satisfaction ratings of President Rodrigo Duterte, one of his fiercest critics highlighted his 12-point decline in his home region of Mindanao.

Opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV said the President’s drop in ratings in Mindanao, which Duterte placed under martial law more than a month ago after the siege in Marawi City, is “alarming.”

“Those from Luzon and Visayas most likely appreciated the AFP's effective response to the Maute group, hence the increase in satisfaction rating. On the other hand, the 12% dip in Mindanao shows a totally different and alarming picture,” Trillanes said in a text message on Friday, July 7.

The death toll in the Marawi crisis has surpassed 400. The conflict has also displaced 400,000 people.

Senators Juan Edgardo Angara and Joseph Victor Ejercito see it differently, however, with Angara describing as "slight" the President's ratings decline in Mindanao.

“The SWS survey was taken after his declaration of ML and shows a bump in ratings in Luzon and Visayas and a slight decline in Mindanao. Malamang ang pinapakita nito ay yung malawakang suporta ng publiko sa kanyang aksyon laban sa terorismo at sa pagpasok ng Maute/ISIS sa Marawi city,” Angara said.

Ejercito said: “People understand that the intention of the declaration of Martial Law in Mindanao is for the resolution of the rebellion in Marawi. Majority of the People in Mindanao specially are in full support because they want the cirisis to end as soon as possible."

The Senate, with the vote of 17 administration senators, adopted a resolution supporting the martial law proclamation. The Senate, just like the House of Representatives, also refused to convene to discuss it.

The Supreme Court recently upheld the constitutionality of the declaration

In the latest SWS survey conducted from June 23 to 26 – a month after Duterte’s May 23 declaration of martial law – 78 percent of 1,200 respondents said they were satisfied with the President’s performance in the second quarter. Twelve percent were dissatisfied while 10 were undecided.

Duterte’s net satisfaction rating decreased by 12 points in Mindanao – from 87 in March to 75 in June. The net satisfaction rating of 67 is still considered “very good” by the Social Weather Stations.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said Duterte has passed the test of leadership, as he lauded the Chief Executive’s “fearless devotion” to end the Marawi crisis.

Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III said the results were similar to the feedback he has been getting from the public. “It’s the same feedback I get from the people in the local level that I touch base with nationwide,” Sotto told reporters. – Rappler.com