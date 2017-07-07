'Ang magsabi sa akin na hindi na critical ang armed forces at ang pulis. I do not have an independent study of how things are on the ground,' Duterte says

Published 8:33 PM, July 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday, July 7, he is not lifting martial law in Mindanao before his State of the Nation Address on July 24, adding that he depended on the armed forces and police to give him an accurate assessment of the situation in Marawi City.

Speaking to a reporter at the Region 11 Tactical Operations Group after a failed attempt to reach Marawi City to be with the troops there, Duterte was asked if he would lift the martial law declaration before the upcoming address.

Duterte replied, "No, hindi ako ang nag-ano (I am not the one who determines this). It's the armed forces and the police."

"I consulted them and said it was critical," he said.

"Ang magsabi sa akin na hindi na critical ang armed forces at ang pulis (The armed forces and police will tell me if things are no longer critical). I do not have an independent study of how things are on the ground."

Duterte added, "It's not my job, I cannot do it physically even. I just have to rely on the word of the armed forces and the police because they're the ones keeping this republic healthy and alive."

"Pag sinabi na nilang wala nang delikado (When they say the situation is no longer delicate) and everything is okay, that's the time we lift martial law." – Rappler.com