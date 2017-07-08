Published 11:08 AM, July 08, 2017
Updated 11:08 AM, July 08, 2017
PRIDE CELEBRATION. Participants kiss each other as they ride on a float during the WorldPride 2017 parade in Madrid on July 1, 2017. Photo by Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP
ARAW NG PASIG. Colorful pagodas on the Pasig river in a fluvial parade as the city marks its 444th founding day on July 1, 2017. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
FREEDOM. Protestors call for the release of cancer-stricken Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, who was given medical parole earlier this week but remains on the mainland outside the Chinese embassy in central London on July 1, 2017. Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
RESPITE. Residents of Marawi City and soldiers react each time Manny Pacquiao lands a punch on Jeff Horn as they watch the fight in the Lanao del Sur provincial capitol in Marawi City on July 2, 2017. Photo by Bobby Lagsa/Rappler
BATTLE OF BRISBANE. Manny Pacquiao (R) and Jeff Horn (L) during the WBO welterweight title fight at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, on July 2, 2017. Photo by Patrick Hamilton/AFP
4TH OF JULY. A fireworks show covers the Empire State Building in New York on July 4, 2017. Photo by Eduardo Munoz/AFP
SC UPHOLDS DUTERTE'S MARTIAL LAW. An anti-martial law placard is seen past a policeman's shield during a rally in front of the Supreme Court in Manila on July 4, 2017. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
ESCAPE. Iraqis rest along the way while fleeing the Old City of Mosul on July 5, 2017, as Iraqi government forces seek to retake the city from Islamic State (ISIS) fighters. Photo by Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP
ASSAULT. A member of Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service advances into the Old City of Mosul on July 5, 2017, during government forces' ongoing offensive to retake the city from ISIS. Photo by Fadel Senna/AFP
TRIBUTE. French President Emmanuel Macron, relatives of the deceased, and members of the government pay their respects by the coffin of French politician and Holocaust survivor Simone Veil during a tribute ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris on July 5, 2017. Photo by Alain Jocard/AFP
PROTESTS. Riot police use water cannons to snuff out burning bins as a protester waves a flag after the 'Welcome to Hell' rally against the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, on July 6, 2017. Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP
JAPAN FLOODING. An areal view of flooded Asakura City, Fukuoka prefecture, on July 6, 2017. AFP Photo
TREMOR. Rescuers stand next to a destroyed building after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit the town of Kananga, Leyte, on July 6, 2017. Photo by Lito Bagunas/AFP
CRITICALLY ENDANGERED. Authorities intercepted a boat carrying 70 dead critically endangered Hawksbill sea turtles (Eretmochelys imbricata) off the coast of Dumaran town in northern Palawan on July 6, 2017. Photo from Frederic Cayao's Facebook page
COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF. Wearing the Army's new camouflage uniform in his own style, President Rodrigo Duterte visits a military camp in Iligan City after another failed attempt to visit Marawi City on July 7, 2017. PCOO photo
– Rappler.com