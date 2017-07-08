An early morning jogger at the state university's campus alerts the police about the incident

Published 3:52 PM, July 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A 37-year-old man was found lifeless hanging from a tree in the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman campus early Saturday, July 8.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 9 commander Superintendent Alex Alberto confirmed that the man was found dead at 5 am on Saturday. Police said an early morning jogger alerted them about the incident.

Photojournalist Luis Liwanag posted on his Facebook page photos of Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) taking down the lifeless body from the tree, which made the rounds on the social media site on Saturday.

Liwanag said the photos were taken on University Avenue near corner of CP Garcia.

The man was identified as Adele Sanchez alias Muslim, a parking attendant with a registered address in Barangay Greater Lagro, Quezon City, according to QCPD 9.

No further details were available as of posting time. Alberto also could not provide details how long the body hung from the tree until he was found and recovered. There were also no details yet on whether the man was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs, or whether there was foul play involved.

Alberto said the case was transferred to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) of the QCPD. – Rappler.com