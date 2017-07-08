An intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is also affecting the Visayas and Mindanao

Published 7:38 PM, July 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience rainshowers and thunderstorms on Sunday, July 9, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

In its 4 pm bulletin on Saturday, July 8, PAGASA said cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will be experienced over the Visayas, the Mimaropa and Bicol regions, the Zamboanga Peninsula, northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

An intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is also affecting the Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA said light to moderate winds coming from the southeast to south will prevail over Luzon and Visayas, and from the south to southeast over the rest of the country.

PAGASA added coastal waters throughout the archipelago will be slight to moderate. – Rappler.com