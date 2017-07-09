Of the 30 deaths linked to drugs in the region, Antique had the most number of persons killed from legitimate police drug operations

Published 10:07 AM, July 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 20,498 drug personalities voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Western Visayas in the government's ongoing campaign against illegal drugs, a report of the Police Regional Office (PRO-6) showed.

Of the figures, 19,087 were identified as self-confessed drug users and 1,411 were drug pushers. The drug personalities surrendered between July 1, 2016 to June 27, 2017.

Figures indicate that from July 1, 2016 to January 30, 2017, there were 20,417 individuals who surrendered to police authorities under Project Double Barrel. Meanwhile, 81 suspected drug personalities surrendered under the Double Barrel Alpha Reloaded since March 1, the report said.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) reported 7,487 drug surrenderees, followed by Capiz PPO with 5,492 persons.

The Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) tallied 3,215 drug suspects while Aklan PPO reported 1,937 suspects and Antique PPO with 1,623.

Police in Guimaras also recorded 744 individuals who were involved in illegal drugs.

Of the 30 deaths linked to drugs in the region, Antique had the most number of persons killed from legitimate police drug operations with 10. Iloilo PPO and Iloilo City accounted for 16 persons killed, while Aklan had two. Capiz and Guimaras recorded one each.

No drug users were killed in the anti-drug operations since last year.

A total of 1,764 individuals were also arrested from July 1, 2016 to June 27, 2017. The figure includes 1,536 drug pushers and 228 drug users.

Iloilo City accounted for 593 persons arrested while Iloilo province came in second with 470. Capiz also reported 317 individuals arrested, Aklan with 187, Antique with 160 and Guimaras with 37.

Under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, the government started a crackdown on illegal drugs. The war on drugs has resulted in over 7,000 deaths, both from legitimate police operations and vigilante-style or unexplained killings. (READ: IN NUMBERS: The Philippines' 'war on drugs') – Rappler.com