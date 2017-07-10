Magnitude 5.8 aftershock hits Leyte
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A magnitude 5.8 aftershock struck the province of Leyte on Monday, July 10.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake struck off Ormoc City, Leyte at 9:41 am on Monday.
Phivolcs said the latest earthquake to hit the province is an aftershock of the strong July 6 tremor that killed at least two people.
It earlier put the aftershock's magnitude at 5.4, then later revised it to 5.8.
Phivolcs also warned that damage is expected following the aftershock. (READ: #EarthquakePH: What to do during aftershocks)
The following intensities were recorded:
- Intensity VI - Ormoc City
- Intensity V - Kananga, Leyte
- Intensity IV - Mayorga, Leyte; Tacloban City; Mandaue City, Cebu
- Intensity III - Loay, Maribojoc, and Jagna in Bohol; Cebu City; Talisay City, Cebu
- Intensity II - Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu; Cadiz City, Negros Occidental; Iloilo City; Tabogon, Cebu
- Intensity I – Guihulngan, Negros Oriental
Here are some scenes in Leyte immediately after the latest earthquake:
– Rappler.com