(UPDATED) Phivolcs revises the magnitude of the aftershock from 5.4 to 5.8

Published 10:48 AM, July 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A magnitude 5.8 aftershock struck the province of Leyte on Monday, July 10.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake struck off Ormoc City, Leyte at 9:41 am on Monday.

Phivolcs said the latest earthquake to hit the province is an aftershock of the strong July 6 tremor that killed at least two people.

It earlier put the aftershock's magnitude at 5.4, then later revised it to 5.8.

Phivolcs also warned that damage is expected following the aftershock. (READ: #EarthquakePH: What to do during aftershocks)

The following intensities were recorded:

Intensity VI - Ormoc City

Intensity V - Kananga, Leyte

Intensity IV - Mayorga, Leyte; Tacloban City; Mandaue City, Cebu

Intensity III - Loay, Maribojoc, and Jagna in Bohol; Cebu City; Talisay City, Cebu

Intensity II - Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu; Cadiz City, Negros Occidental; Iloilo City; Tabogon, Cebu

Intensity I – Guihulngan, Negros Oriental

Here are some scenes in Leyte immediately after the latest earthquake:

– Rappler.com