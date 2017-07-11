The Office of the Vice President also plans to provide psychosocial support to survivors of the magnitude 6.5 earthquake

Published 3:00 PM, July 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Vice President (OVP) will send shelter materials for residents whose homes were damaged by the strong earthquake in the province of Leyte.

"We have spoken with the provincial government of Leyte and the mayor of Kananga. They said what the people need there are shelter materials so that's what our office will bring there," Vice President Leni Robredo said in an interview in Naga City on Tuesday, July 11.

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Leyte last Thursday, July 6. Hundreds of aftershocks have hit the province since then, the strongest one magnitude 5.8 on Monday, July 10.

The local government units of Ormoc City and the municipality of Kananga have declared a state of calamity. (LOOK: IN PHOTOS: Leyte quake aftermath)

Aside from construction materials, Robredo said they are also coordinating with their Angat Buhay partners to provide psychosocial services to the quake survivors.

"Noong nagkaroon ng earthquake sa Surigao, ito iyong nakitang isa sa mga kailangan, kaya magpo-provide din tayo ng ganoon sa Ormoc at saka sa probinsya ng Leyte," said Robredo.

(When an earthquake hit Surigao, this was one of the needs that we identified, so we will also provide this to Ormoc City and the rest of Leyte province.)

No schedule has been set yet for Robredo's visit to Leyte. – Rappler.com