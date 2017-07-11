State auditors point to 'weaknesses' in the House of Representatives' monitoring of its employees' status and payroll

Published 3:20 PM, July 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Several former employees of the House of Representatives continued receiving salaries, Personnel Economic Relief Allowance (PERA), and cash gifts even after their resignation, leading to an overpayment of P306,940.08.

This was among the findings of the Commission on Audit (COA) in its annual audit report on the House, which was sent to the office of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez last June 9.

State auditors said "weaknesses" in the House's internal control system over the payroll and monitoring of employees' status led to the overpayment.

The Accounting Service continued to prepare the payrolls of the congressional staff without the necessary supporting documents, including the daily time record (DTR) and the certificate of services rendered (CSR).

COA said this responsibility should have been performed by the Human Resource Management Service (HRMS) "since they are in a better position to know the employment status of the personnel."

Several lawmakers' offices also failed to inform the HRMS of the resignations.

"The payment of salaries and allowances to resigned/transferred personnel resulted in the overstatement of calendar year 2016 Salaries and Wages – Casual/Contractual, PERA, YEB and CG by P262,565.08, P17,000.00, P24,875.00 and P2,500.00, respectively, and understated the Accumulated Surplus by P306,940.08," said the state auditors.

Here is the list of checks issued to resigned or transferred congressional employees, who were unnamed in the COA annual audit report:

Date of Resignation/Transfer Check Number Date Particulars Amount October 15, 2015 1814161 October 26, 2015 Salaries and PERA for the period of October 16 to 31, 2015 P19,424.90 1816703 November 10, 2015 Salaries and PERA for the period of November 1 to 15, 2015 P19,424.90 1823172 November 16, 2015 2nd half 13th month pay and 2nd half cash gifts for 2015 P27,375 1825104 November 24, 2015 Salaries and PERA for the period of November 16 to 30, 2015 P19,424.90 1828702 December 11, 2015 Salaries and PERA for the period of December 1 to 31, 2015 P40,489.80 1832646 January 12, 2016 Salaries and PERA for the period of January 1 to 15, 2016 P20,658.96 1834545 January 26, 2016 Salaries and PERA for the period of January 16 to 31, 2016 P20,658.96 Subtotal P167,457.42 August 2, 2016 1875629 August 8, 2016 Salaries and PERA for the period of August 3 to 15, 2016 P6,966.72 1876698 August 25, 2016 Salaries and PERA for the period of August 16 to 31, 2016 P9,015.75 Subtotal P15,982.47 August 15, 2016 1877789 September 1, 2016 Salaries and PERA for the period of August 16 to 31, 2016 P23,220 1880105 September 13, 2016 Salaries and PERA for the period of September 1 to 15, 2016 P24,470 Subtotal P47,690 August 15, 2016 1877791 September 1, 2016 Salaries and PERA for the period of August 16 to 31, 2016 P9,965.91 August 15, 2016 1880107 Speptember 13, 2016 Salaries and PERA for the period of September 1 to 15, 2016 P10,965.91 Subtotal P20,931.82 August 15, 2016 1877792 September 1, 2016 Salaries and PERA for the period of August 16 to 31, 2016 P8,595.50 1880108 September 13, 2016 Salaries and PERA for the period of September 1 to 15, 2016 P9,595.50 Subtotal P18,191 August 15, 2016 1877564 September 1, 2016 Salaries and PERA for the period of August 16 to 31, 2016 P13,355.46 1879661 September 13, 2016 Salaries and PERA for the period of September 1 to 15, 2016 P14,255.46 Subtotal P27,510.92 August 31, 2016 187664 September 13, 2016 Salaries and PERA for the period of September 1 to 15, 2016 P9,176.45 TOTAL P306,940.08

The table in COA's report, however, includes checks issued between October 26, 2015 and January 26, 2016, which were still under the 16th Congress. The overpayment in salaries during this period totaled P167,457.42.

The rest of the checks were issued between August 18, 2016 and September 13, 2016, falling under the current 17th Congress. The overpayment during this period reached P139,482.66.

State auditors recommended that the House leadership issue demand letters to the former employees concerned requiring them to immediately refund the overpaid salaries, allowances, and cash gifts.

The HRMS must also be the department spearheading the preparation of congressional staff's payroll.

"[We recommend] the Accounting Service to refrain from processing the payrolls and paying the salaries and other benefits without the complete documentation to support the same," said the state auditors.

COA also recommended that offices of legislators submit duly approved DTRs and CSRs to the HRMS to serve as proper basis for workers' payment. – Rappler.com