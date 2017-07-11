The winning bill will be referred to the appropriate House committee, which will then formally file the measure in Congress

Published 7:05 PM, July 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives has launched its first Bill Drafting Contest, where teams of undergraduate students will compete to come up with the best proposed legislation.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 11, the House said the contest was an initiative of the office of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

"The competition will inspire, empower, and maximize the youth's potential by providing them the opportunity to participate in the legislative branch of government," said the House.

"Furthermore, the Bill Drafting Contest is envisioned to encourage the youth to identify and respond to the people's needs, contributing to their growth as compassionate and responsible individuals and setting them in continuing the work for a better future," added the House.

The contest was opened to undergraduate students who have completed at least 3 semesters in colleges and universities in the Philippines.

They must form a team of 3 members each. Each team is required to draft a bill that would create a special law with a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 20 sections.

Among the participating schools are the following:

Arellano University

Ateneo de Manila University

Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila

De La Salle University

University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman

University of Caloocan

UP National College of Public Administration and Governance

Malayan Colleges Laguna

Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT)

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa

San Beda College

UP Los Baños

UP Manila

University of Santo Tomas

Bulacan State University

Immaculate Concepcion International College of Arts and Technology

Urdaneta City University

The teams are expected to file their bills at the House between July 10 and August 16.

On September 14, the 5 preliminary round winners will be announced.

These teams will then move on to the final round on September 26, when the students will defend their measures on the floor in front of lawmakers, House committee secretaries, and the board of judges. This is a simulation of the period of sponsorship and interpellation that legislators regularly hold at the plenary hall.

The winners will be announced on the same day.

The winning team will receive P50,000, the 2nd placers P30,000, and the 3rd placers P15,000. The 4th and 5th placers will receive P2,000 each. All teams will also be given medals, certificates of recognition, and merchandise from the House. – Rappler.com