Corporal Ronald Supnad Jr was killed while fighting the Maute terrorists in Marawi City

Published 6:47 PM, July 11, 2017

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines – One of the soldiers killed in the ongoing war in Marawi City was expecting a child with his fiancée this year.

Corporal Ronald Supnad Jr's fiancée, Roselle Inggo, paid tribute to him, saying her "sweet" future husband will always live in the memories of their child.

Supnad was killed while fighting the Maute terrorists in Marawi City, who attempted to take over the Lanao del Sur capital on May 23. (READ: TIMELINE: Marawi clashes prompt martial law in all of Mindanao)



The soldier's remains are due to arrive in Tuguegarao on Wednesday, July 12. He was 30.

In a message to Rappler, Inggo said she is 3 months pregnant. She said Supnad has two children with his ex-wife.

Inggo said she and "Ga," her nickname for Supnad, had their last conversation on the morning of July 8. During that conversation, they talked about their 42nd monthsary and their first baby.

"Parang kailan lang yan, Ga, na na-confirm natin [na] buntis na [ako] at magkaka-baby na [tayo]. At ang saya mo [noon]," Inggo wrote in Facebook post.

(It was not long ago when we confirmed that I am pregnant and that we are having a baby soon. You were so happy then.)

Inggo said they had wanted to have child since they became a couple in February 2014. When she found out she was two months pregnant, she told Supnad the good news via video chat.

"We were about to celebrate our monthsary [noong] July 8 pero kinuha ka na niya sa amin... ang sakit Ga....dapat bago tayo matulog nung 8 ng gabi, sabay [tayo] matutulog kasi magkuwentuhan pa [tayo] kung ano [ang] mga activities natin sa araw... pero 11 am pa lang nauna ka nang matulog," Inggo added.

(We were about to celebrate our monthsary last July 8 but you were already gone. This is so painful, Ga. We should have slept at the same time on the night of July 8 because we would still be chatting about our activities for the day. But you already slept first at 11 am.)

The death toll from more than a month of fighting in Marawi City has risen to over 500, including 89 soldiers and policemen. – Rappler.com