The new DILG official will oversee programs for cops and soldiers wounded in action

Published 11:34 AM, July 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Barangay Patawag chairperson Marjorie Jalosjos of Liloy town in Zamboanga del Norte as Assistant Secretary for Special Concerns of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the DILG announced on Wednesday, July 12.

Duterte signed Jalosjos' appointment papers on June 27. She took her oath of office on July 7.



Jalosjos is the Assistant Secretary for Special Concerns managing the Human Resources and Killed and Wounded in Action One-Stop Assistance (KIA/WIA/OSA) Program.

The new DILG official is the wife of Romeo Jalosjos Jr, and daughter-in-law of former Zamboanga del Norte representative Romeo Jalosjos.

Interior Undersecreary Catalino Cuy, DILG officer-in-charge, said Jalosjos’ experience at the grassroots level will benefit the DILG.

Jalosjos served as barangay chairman of Patawag, Liloy in Zamboanga del Norte. In 2016, she lost a bid for election as board member of the 3rd District of Zamboanga del Norte.

She also served as Zamboanga Peninsula Liga ng mga Barangay (LnB) regional president. – Rappler.com