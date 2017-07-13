Trekkers can now climb Mount Kanlaon after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology lowered the alert status of the active volcano to normal status

Published 7:48 PM, July 13, 2017

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Mount Kanlaon in Negros Island Region is now open for trekking.

Joan Nathaniel Gerangaya, head of Special Concerns of the Negros Occidental Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, said the trails were closed for 3 years after the active volcano was placed under Alert Level 1, which means it is in an abnormal condition and in the period of current unrest.

On May 5, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology lowered the alert status of Mount Kanlaon from Alert Level 1 to 0, or no alert or normal status.

The decision to open the trails on July 1 came after the team of Protected Area Superintendent Concordio Remoroza of Mount Kanlaon Natural Park conducted trail assessment and clearing operations of the 4 entry points.

Mount Kanlaon straddles the provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental. It is the highest point in the Visayas at 2,465 meters (8,087 feet) above sea level. It can be accessed through Mapot and Manawin trails in Canlaon City in Negros Oriental while entry points in Negros Occidental are the Guintubdan trail in La Carlota City, and Wasay trail in Murcia.

Gerangaya said trekkers who want to climb the summit can now book at the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Bago City or at the Canlaon City hall.

For his part, Forester Rally Cagayanan said they will limit the climb for only 10 trekkers per trail, as they have received many applications for trekking in the past weeks.

By September, they will again reassess the trails and the impact of reopening them, considering the “big volume” of trekkers, both foreign and local, he said.

He said climbing rates for foreign trekkers is P1,000 and P500 for locals, adding that an overnight stay at the designated campsites will also be allowed. – Rappler.com