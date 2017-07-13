What's The Big Idea? Arsenio Lacson: The mayor who would be president
MANILA, Philippines – Former Manila mayor Arsenio Lacson was a larger-than-life presence in the 1950s, as he rebuilt a mismanaged and heavily indebted city hall. His style and politics continue to fascinate, prompting lawyer Jun Brioso to write his uncommissioned biography.
Coco Alcuaz talks to Brioso about the life and times of Lacson, and how the lawyer eventually became a biographer. – Rappler.com
