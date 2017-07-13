Athletic and abrasive, Arsenio Lacson cut a towering figure in Manila as the 'tough-talking man with a big heart'

Published 9:22 PM, July 13, 2017

Bookmark to watch the episode at 7PM tonight

MANILA, Philippines – Former Manila mayor Arsenio Lacson was a larger-than-life presence in the 1950s, as he rebuilt a mismanaged and heavily indebted city hall. His style and politics continue to fascinate, prompting lawyer Jun Brioso to write his uncommissioned biography.

Coco Alcuaz talks to Brioso about the life and times of Lacson, and how the lawyer eventually became a biographer. – Rappler.com

MORE ON 'WHAT'S THE BIG IDEA?'

Elbert Cuenca on creating restaurants

Brother Armin Luistro musters collective impact

Look on the bright side: Malang 1928-2017

Bo's Coffee competes with global players

Scientist writes children's book for girls