(UPDATED) Court of Appeals Presiding Justice Andy Reyes is President Rodrigo Duterte's latest appointee in the Supreme Court

Published 4:22 PM, July 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – President Rodrigo Duterte picked Andres Reyes Jr, presiding Court of Appeals (CA) Justice, to be Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice, the Office of the Executive Secretary confirmed on Thursday, July 13.

His appointment was also announced by SC Spokesman Theodore Te. Duterte signed Reyes' appointment papers on Wednesday, July 12.

Andy Reyes replaces Associate Justice Bienvenido Reyes who retired last July 6. He was chosen among 11 other candidates who were interviewed for the post.

LOOK: Appointment paper for new Supreme Court Associate Justice Andy Reyes. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/n8Pqt4NJZ2 — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) July 13, 2017

Reyes, a graduate of Ateneo Law School, is also the fraternity brother of Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, Duterte's chief ally in the House of Representatives. He did however stand his ground in the chamber's battle with the CA over the continued detention of Ilocos Norte officials at the House. (READ: Sereno, CA to House: Observe separation of powers)

Reyes comes from a family of justices. His grandfather is former SC justice Alex Reyes while his father, Andres Sr, was a former CA presiding justice as well.

Reyes finally scored a seat among SC justices after being nominated twice before, in 2014 and 2016.

He served in the Metropolitan Trial Court in Makati in 1987 and was judge of the Metropolitan Trial Court in San Mateo, Rizal in 1990.

He was appointed CA justice in 1999 and was promoted to presiding justice in 2010.

During the interviews with the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC), Reyes said he believes Duterte had factual basis to declare martial law in Mindanao.

He agreed with Alvarez and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III that there was no need for Congress to convene in a joint session to declare approval for martial law.

"There is only a provision to convene if [Congress] will revoke martial law," he had said.

When asked for his view on Alvarez's threat to abolish the CA, Reyes pointed out a provision in the Constitution that bars Congress from passing a law reorganizing the judiciary if it undermines the security of tenure of members. – Rappler.com