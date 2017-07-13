President Rodrigo Duterte makes a quick visit to Ormoc City to meet with local officials and distribute cash assistance to quake victims

Published 6:44 PM, July 13, 2017

ORMOC CITY, Philippines – The Ormoc City government is eyeing the relocation of 1,500 families in areas hit hard by the recent magnitude 6.5 earthquake, Mayor Richard Gomez said on Thursday, July 13.

Gomez said the city government will buy the land for the permanent housing site, which is estimated to cost around P70 million, and will relocate the displaced families to permanent homes before the year ends. (WATCH: Rappler Talk: Ormoc Mayor Richard Gomez on Leyte earthquake)

Gomez said the families are from the villages of Gaas, Cabaonan, Dolores, Tongonan, and Lake Danao which were deemed as high-risk areas in Ormoc City following the earthquake.

The mayor said the relocation and the provision of permanent homes will be done in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the National Housing Authority.

He said the city government will closely monitor the construction of homes for the displaced families to ensure that they comply with government standards under the National Building Code.

Eastern Visayas congressmen have appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte to declare a state of calamity in the region, but the Chief Executive did not mention anything about this during his quick visit to Ormoc City on Thursday.

Duterte and his Cabinet officials met briefly with local officials in Ormoc, where he also distributed financial assistance to the families of quake victims.

The President also announced the appointment of retired army general Eduardo del Rosario as Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) chairperson. – Rappler.com