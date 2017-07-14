Raul Lambino will replace Jose Mari Ponce, CEZA administrator since 2004

Published 1:37 PM, July 14, 2017

CAGAYAN, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed lawyer Raul Lambino as the new administrator of the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA).

Malacañang announced the appointment of Lambino, a lawyer of former president now Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, on Thursday, July 13.

Lambino's appointment was signed on July 5.



Lambino will replace Jose Mari Ponce, who held CEZA’s top position since 2004.

CEZA spokesperson Joyce Calimag told Rappler that Lambino has yet to formally take over the position as Ponce was still abroad. The turnover at CEZA, she said, will take place “as soon as possible” to welcome the new CEZA chief.



Lambino served as spokesperson of Arroyo when the latter was under hospital arrest at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center.



Rappler was able to reach Lambino on Friday, but he declined to comment, citing his involvement in relief operations in Marawi City. – Rappler.com