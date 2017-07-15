Published 9:30 AM, July 15, 2017
Updated 9:30 AM, July 15, 2017
WILDFIRE. Firefighters remove a US flag as flames from the 'Wall Fire' close in on a luxury home in Oroville, California on July 8, 2017. Photo by Josh Edelson/AFP
DEATH IN UP. Quezon City police try to bring down a man found lifeless on a tree in the UP campus on July 8, 2017. Photo courtesy of Luis Liwanag
SHATTERED CITY. A general view of the destruction in Mosul's Old City on July 9, 2017. Photo by Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP
VENEZUELA CRISIS. A person's shadow is cast on a Venezuelan national flag in Caracas on July 10, 2017. Photo by Federico Parra/AFP
WIMBLEDON. Tennis fans wearing wigs resembling legendary players watch Spain's Rafael Nadal play against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their men's singles 4th round match on the 7th day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London on July 10, 2017. Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP
SELFIE. Former Senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr with his supporters rallying outside the Supreme Court to call for a recount in connection with his election protest against Vice President Leni Robredo on July 11, 2017. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
FIRST VISIT. President Rodrigo Duterte gives a speech during the 10th listing anniversary of Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc (PNX) at the Philippine Stock Exchange in Makati City on July 11, 2017. Malacañang photo
CRITICAL. This undated video grab obtained on July 11, 2017, shows Chinese Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo (C) surrounded by doctors and his wife Liu Xia at an undisclosed location. AFP photo
HEATWAVE. People cool off in a swimming pool in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province in China on July 12, 2017. AFP photo
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE. 'Han the Robot' waits on stage before a discussion about the future of humanity in a demonstration of artificial intelligence (AI) by Hanson Robotics at the RISE Technology Conference in Hong Kong on July 12, 2017. Photo by Isaac Lawrence/AFP
'FRENCH KISS'. President Donald Trump kisses First Lady Melania Trump after disembarking form Air Force One upon arrival at Paris Orly airport on July 13, 2017. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP
PARLIAMENTARY BRAWL. Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Hsu Shu-hua (C, facing camera) fights with ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chu Yi-ying (front C, in grey) during a review of a major infrastructure project at the Parliament in Taipei on July 13, 2017. Photo by Sam Yeh/AFP
'TERROR ATTACK'. A simulation during the 3rd #MMShakeDrill in Ortigas Center, Pasig City on July 14, 2017. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
'EARTHQUAKE VICTIMS'. Simulation of a magnitude 7.2 earthquake or The Big One during the #MMShakeDrill2017 in Valenzuela City. Photo by Angie De Silva/Rappler
-Rappler.com