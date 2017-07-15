President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to visit wounded soldiers and address the troops in Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Barangay Bus-bus in Jolo Saturday afternoon

Published 6:49 PM, July 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Abu Sayyaf abducted 4 construction workers in Jolo ahead of the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte to the Sulu provincial capital on Saturday, July 15.

The military said on Saturday that the construction workers were from Zamboanga City.

The Abu Sayyaf tried to take 5 workers but one of them, identified as Larry Velasquez, escaped. Velasquez sustained gunshot wounds since he was fired upon by the Abu Sayyaf as he fled them.

The military identified the kidnapped workers as the following:

Edmundo Ramos

Jayson Baylosis

Joel Adanza

Felimon Cordero

Military and police are conducting hot pursuit operations to recover the victims.

Duterte was scheduled to visit Camp Teodulfo Bautista in Barangay Bus-bus in Jolo, Sulu Saturday afternoon.

According to the Palace media advisory, he was supposed to arrive at the camp at 1:30 pm to visit wounded soldiers, accompanied by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and military chief General Eduardo Año.

Lorenzana and Año are the administrator and implementer, respectively, of martial in Mindanao.

The President was also supposed to address the troops at 2 pm, and have a photo opportunity with them. – Richard Falcatan/Rappler.com