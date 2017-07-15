Marine Sergeant Brian Tamboon's family will receive financial assistance from the municipal government of Malay, the hero soldier's hometown

Published 8:45 PM, July 15, 2017

AKLAN, Philippines – The Municipal Council of Malay in this province hailed a fallen Marine sniper in the Marawi siege who was born and raised in the town

Marine Sergeant Brian Tamboon, 33, a native of Sitio Minor, Barangay Caticlan in Malay, was killed by an enemy sniper's bullet while running for cover to a building with fellow Marines in downtown Marawi City on June 29.

The Marine sniper was buried in Sinunuc, Zamboanga City, the hometown of his wife Chinaline, last week. The slain hero is also survived by two children – Brixie Jhen and John Brix.

Malay town councilor Jupiter Aelred Gallenero said the hero soldier "fought well against the Islamic State-inspired Maute Group."

"As a true-blooded Malaynon, we are proud of Tamboon who has given his life bigger than oneself. His service to the country and sacrifices were appreciated," he added.

Gallenero said Tamboon's family will receive P25,000 from the Malay municipal government as financial assistance.

To pay tribute to Tamboon, the Philippine flag at Caticlan Elementary School was also flown at half-staff in honor of Tamboon's heroism.



Tamboon, who graduated in Caticlan Elementary School in 1998, and Malay National High School in 2002, was the 17th Philippine Marine to be killed in the ongoing firefight in Marawi City. The death toll rose to 529, including 92 Philippine government troops and 392 terrorists, as of July 12.

Clashes erupted on May 23 after the Maute and Abu Sayyaf terrorists holed up in Marawi City. – Rappler.com