Ibno Moro is in Tawi-Tawi's list of most wanted, while Abdulmubin Kudalat Salamuddin is a 'bomb expert,' says the military

Published 8:51 PM, July 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – In a span of 3 days, government forces in Mindanao “neutralized” two alleged Abu Sayyaf members.

Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi and provincial police neutralized Ibno Moro, an alleged Abu Sayyaf member and kidnapper, at around 10:30 am on Saturday, July 15. According to the Western Mindanao Command based in Zamboanga City, Moro is a former member of the late Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Jul Asman Sawadjaan.

He had a standing warrant of arrest for murder.

Moro was in the Tawi-Tawi police’s list of most wanted. He is wanted for a 1989 massacre in Bongao, the 2004 kidnapping of Sibuto Mayor Kuyoh Pajiji, the kidnapping of Alvin Chua in 2002, and the 2004 murder of Rodrigo Alejandro Sr and his son in Panglima Sugala.

Days earlier, Joint Task Force Zamboanga and Zamboanga City police arrested alleged Abu Sayyaf member Abdulmubin Kudalat Salamuddin alias “Mubin” during an operation in Barangay Guiwan, Zamboanga City the evening of July 13, Thursday.

Salamuddin was supposedly part of the 2002 Sidapan kidnapping and was a follower of Abu Sayyaf leader Radullan Sahiron. He was also supposedly trained by Jema'ah Islamiyah member Amin Bacho to create improvised explosive devices and improvised landmines.

“A gunner for the Abu Sayyaf, Salamuddin supplies firearms and ammunition to the Sulu-based terrorist group,” said the military.

Salamuddin was working as a security guard in one of the malls in the city at the time of his arrest, according to Joint Task Force Zamboanga commander Colonel Leonel Nicolas.

The Abu Sayyaf is one of two homegrown terror groups that attempted to take control of Marawi City on May 23. Fighting in the Lanao del Sur capital has raged on for nearly two months.

Hours after clashes in Marawi began, President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire island of Mindanao under martial law. He also suspended the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in the region. – Rappler.com