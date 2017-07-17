Classes in all levels, public and private, will be suspended in Quezon City on SONA day, July 24

Published 12:36 PM, July 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Classes in Quezon City will be suspended on Monday, July 24, when the city hosts the annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Classes in all levels, public and private, will be suspended on that day, the Quezon City local government said on Monday, July 17.

The SONA is held at the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City, and is usually greeted by thousands of protesters conducting rallies around the legislative complex, causing heavy traffic in the area. – Rappler.com