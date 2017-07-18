A police report said a military armor personnel carrier, a Simba, bumped a Toyota Hi Ace and sideswiped a motorcycle while it was overtaking a trailer truck.

Published 11:47 AM, July 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Six commuters were killed Monday night, July 17, when a military combat vehicle hit a passenger van in Misamis Oriental.

It happened on the national highway in the vicinity of Barangay Poblacion in Manticao town. The passenger van with 15 passengers was coming from the opposite direction.

Rescuers found 5 victims dead on the spot while the other died before reaching the hospital, according to the police report. The rest were brought to a hospital for treatment.

The Simba was in a convoy of 5 military vehicles traveling from a military headquarters in Iligan City to the Laguindingan Airport in Cagayan de Oro City reportedly to haul logistical supply.

The 2nd Mechanized Brigade in Iligan City is the unit providing armor vehicles to troops deployed to Marawi City, where clashes with homegrown terrrorist groups neared two months.

The military had yet to issue a statement on the incident as of posting. – With reports from Bobby Lagsa/Rappler.com