President Rodrigo Duterte commits to push for the legislation that will complete the peace agreement with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front

Published 2:22 PM, July 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte the revised draft of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) that seeks to create a new Bangsamoro region in Mindanao.

The creation of a new region that will replace the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) will complete the 2014 peace agreement between the government and Muslim rebel group Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Duterte committed to push for the legislation that failed to pass in the previous Aquino administration.

Here's a copy of the proposed bill drafted by the BTC.

– Rappler.com