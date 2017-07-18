Roderick Malecdan's body is found lodged between rocks which had gone underwater after strong rains hit the town and inundated parts of the cave

Published 7:40 PM, July 18, 2017

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The body of local Sagada guide Roderick B. Malecdan, 23, was recovered from Victoria Cave in Maduto, Ankileng, Sagada at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, July 18, and brought home to Demang village before sunset.

His body was found lodged between rocks which had gone underwater after strong rains hit the town and inundated parts of the cave.

Members of the Philippine Navy, sent by the Office of CIvil Defense-Cordillera, were able to extricate Malecdan’s body after 4 hours. Malecdan was among 7 Sagada guides who were trapped in the cave last Sunday afternoon.

According to Denver Giacao, they entered the cave between at about 9:30 AM last Sunday. While inside the cave, the water level suddenly rose due to an early downpour. The high water level and strong current made it difficult for those inside to breathe and seek shelter.

Local responders were able to rescue the 6 other guides. The search was called off Sunday night and again last Monday because of the water inside the cave.

Last April, a 15-year-old student of the Balugan National High School in Sagada died last April 3 after falling inside the Crystal Cave. He was rescued after 6 hours but was declared dead.

As is customary in this resort town, a cleansing ritual was made and all the caves in Sagada were closed. The closure, however, was cut short when PNP Chief General Ronald dela Rosa visited the town a few days later and insisted on entering the caves with his family. – Rappler.com