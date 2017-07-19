Malacañang declares November 2 and December 24 as additional non-working holidays in 2018

Published 11:13 AM, July 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has released the list of holidays for 2018.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 269 on July 17. It was released for public dissemination on Wednesday, July 19.

The regular holidays are:

January 1, 2018, Monday – New Year's Day

March 29, 2018 – Maundy Thursday

March 30, 2018 – Good Friday

April 9, 2018, Monday – Araw ng Kagitingan

May 1, 2018, Tuesday – Labor Day

June 12, 2018, Tuesday – Independence Day

August 27, 2018, last Monday of August – National Heroes' Day

November 30, 2018, Friday – Bonifacio Day

December 25, 2018, Tuesday – Christmas Day

December 30, 2018, Sunday – Rizal Day

Special (non-working) days:

February 16, 2018, Friday – Chinese New Year

February 25, 2018, Sunday – EDSA Revolution Anniversary

March 31, 2018 – Black Saturday

August 21, 2018, Tuesday – Ninoy Aquino Day

November 1, 2018, Thursday – All Saints' Day

December 31, 2018, Monday – last day of the year

Additional special (non-working) holidays:

November 2, 2018, Friday

December 24, 2018, Monday

Proclamations to declare national holidays for Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha follow after approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined.

