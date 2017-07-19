LIST: 2018 Philippine Holidays
MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has released the list of holidays for 2018.
President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 269 on July 17. It was released for public dissemination on Wednesday, July 19.
The regular holidays are:
January 1, 2018, Monday – New Year's Day
March 29, 2018 – Maundy Thursday
March 30, 2018 – Good Friday
April 9, 2018, Monday – Araw ng Kagitingan
May 1, 2018, Tuesday – Labor Day
June 12, 2018, Tuesday – Independence Day
August 27, 2018, last Monday of August – National Heroes' Day
November 30, 2018, Friday – Bonifacio Day
December 25, 2018, Tuesday – Christmas Day
December 30, 2018, Sunday – Rizal Day
Special (non-working) days:
February 16, 2018, Friday – Chinese New Year
February 25, 2018, Sunday – EDSA Revolution Anniversary
March 31, 2018 – Black Saturday
August 21, 2018, Tuesday – Ninoy Aquino Day
November 1, 2018, Thursday – All Saints' Day
December 31, 2018, Monday – last day of the year
Additional special (non-working) holidays:
November 2, 2018, Friday
December 24, 2018, Monday
Proclamations to declare national holidays for Eid'l Fitr and Eid'l Adha follow after approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined.
Working on a holiday? Here's how to compute for your pay. – Rappler.com