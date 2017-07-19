The Department of Labor and Employment provides work for those displaced by the Marawi conflict. For 30 days, they will receive a daily minimum wage of P300.

Published 4:16 PM, July 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has allocated P30 million worth of aid to those displaced by the clashes in Marawi City.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said some 2,900 workers have so far benefitted from the emergency employment program.

“We downloaded P30 million for the victims in Marawi City and other neighboring areas, like in Lanao del Sur, including one of the municipalities in Lanao del Norte,” Bello said Wednesday, July 19.

According to the labor secretary, the workers will be given emergency employment for 30 days with a minimum pay of P300 per day. Each beneficiary will earn around P9,000 for one month.

The Coalition of Licensed Agencies for Domestic and Service Workers (CLAD) will also be sending relief goods to the conflict-torn city.

Bello said that, by July 29, relief goods, medicine packages, and sanitation items will be sent by the group of recruitment agecines. (Marawi: Images from a ghost town)

DOLE’s efforts is separate from the Task Force Bangon Marawi’s initiative to rehabilitate livelihood in the city. The sub-committee on business and livelihood is headed by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

During the coordination meeting held Monday, the DTI said it would use the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s master list of displaced persons to determine the residents’ needs and provide targeted livelihood programs.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier alloted P20 billion for the restoration of the whole city.

Fightings between government forces and local terrorist groups enters its 9th week this week, with more than 500 killed and thousands displaced.

Martial law has been imposed in the whole Mindanao, Four days before it expires on Saturday, July 22, Duterte asked Congress' approval to extend it until December 31. – Rappler.com