The former Manila vice mayor was nominated for the post by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 3:32 PM, July 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former Manila vice mayor and senatorial candidate Francisco Domagoso, popularly known as Isko Moreno, as a member of the board of directors of the North Luzon Railways Corporation (Northrail).

Moreno's appointment papers, signed on July 12, state that his term will last from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

In a phone call with reporters, Moreno said the Bases Conversion and Development Authority board of directors approved his nomination as chairman and CEO of Northrail.

He said he was nominated by no less than Duterte.

"First, I'm honored and grateful to President Duterte for giving me the opportunity to go back to public service, and of course, I'm thankful to God above all else," he said.

Moreno said he'll do what he can to ensure the successful construction and operation of train systems in Luzon as the Duterte administration embarks on its ambitious "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure program.

Northrail is an attached agency of the Department of Transportation and is a subsidiary of the BCDA. It is in charge of constructing, operating, and managing railway systems servicing Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Northern Luzon.

Many infrastructure projects will fall under the agency, including the P225-billion Manila-Clark railway to be funded through official development assistance from Japan.

The railway, to be completed in 2021, is expected to cut travel time from Manila to Clark International Airport to 55 minutes, from two hours. – Rappler.com