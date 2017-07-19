Labor secretary Silvestre Bello III clarifies the website www.idole.ph, intended to receive the applications for the ID, is still not active contrary to word going around online

MANILA, Philippines – It will be a while before the overseas Filipino workers ID (OFW ID) will become available. The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said it was still ironing out details to ensure the security of the system.

Labor secretary Silvestre Bello III clarified on Wednesday, July 19, that the website www.idole.ph intended to receive the applications for the ID is still not active, contrary to word going around online.

“The activation of the website and availability of the card including the corresponding guidelines will be announced once the thorough test run of the system is completed,” said Bello.

“We are currently finalizing some necessary details in ensuring the security of the website and the OFW ID,” he added.

Some OFWs have already accessed the website where they are being asked to pay to finish the application.

"Natalisod ng mga OFW iyong test site. Pero kapag tiningnan niyo iyong (OFWs came across the test site. But if you look into the) site this is for testing only. You put some dummy details just to [try],” explained DOLE Undersecretary Ciriaco Lagunzad III.

They also stressed that the ID will be free of charge for the workers, since it will be shouldered by the employers, paid through the recuritment agencies.

As lead of the project implementation, the labor official said that it won’t take a month before they could release the guidelines since all systems are ready to go.

“The system is ready in 10 international airports, in immigration counters. The machine and the software are ready. All systems go. We are just waiting for the signing of the memorandum of agreement between the government agencies that will participate,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“The guidelines [will be issued] when we ensure that system is perfect then we will activate the [website],” he added.

The OFW ID was launched on July 12 without clear guidelines, causing confusion among migrant workers.

When fully implemented, the ID supposed to replace the overses employment certificate, which the OFWs have long wanted to be abolished.

DOLE previously said aside from replacing the OEC, the ID will also allow workers to see their monthly contributions in the Social Security System and Philhealth.

In the long run, Lagunsad said, this will be used for remittance and access to get discounts. – Rappler.com