This comes after the EU Parliament, in March 2017, approved a resolution calling for the senator's immediate release from detention

Published 5:31 PM, July 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Lawmakers from the European Union visited detained Senator Leila de Lima in jail on Wednesday, July 19.

The 12-member delegation of the European Parliament talked to De Lima, the fiercest critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, about the human rights situation in the Philippines. They also checked her condition inside prison.

The EU delegation was led by Soraya Post and was joined by Adam Kosa, Rikke Karlsson, and Josef Weidenholzer, among others.

Days before visiting De Lima, the group already met with Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III and minority Senator Risa Hontiveros, De Lima’s friend and ally.

In March 2017, the European Parliament approved a resolution calling for the release of the opposition senator, who is detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Cramp Crame over “trumped up” drug-related charges.

The EU parliament “[called] for the immediate release of Senator Leila M. De Lima, and for her to be provided with adequate security whilst in detention."

They also urged Philippine authorities "to ensure a fair trial, recalling the right to the presumption of innocence, to drop all politically motivated charges against her, and to end any further acts of harassment against her."

In September 2016 or 3 months into the Duterte administration, the parliament passed a resolution, condemning the spate of extrajudicial killings in the country and urging the Philippine government to end these.

In response, the President slammed and cursed the EU for "interfering" with domestic affairs. Duterte also refused the acceptance of EU grants, amounting to P13 billion. – Rappler.com