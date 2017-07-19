The Vice President hopes Congress will thoroughly discuss the extension of martial law in Mindanao

Published 5:02 PM, July 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo has no immediate apprehensions against President Rodrigo Duterte's statement that he wants to extend martial law in Mindanao until December.

"Pakinggan natin iyong dahilan kungbakit kailangan mag-extend," Robredo said Wednesday, July 19.

(Let us listen to the reasons why it should be extended.)

Ahead of the Congress' joint session on Saturday, July 22, Robredo hopes that the lawmakers will thoroughly debate on the issue.

"Kung iga-grant ito, iga-grant dahil pinag-usapan nang maayos. Kung ide-deny naman, ide-deny siya kasi napag-usapan nang maayos," she said.

(If it will be granted, it must be granted because it was debated thoroughly. If it would be denied, it would be denied because there was a thorough discussion.)

The Vice President has had a softer stance on the martial law in Mindanao, expressing support to the President and the military fighting against the terrorist forces.

She has also visited evacuation centers around the war-torn area twice.

Asked about the sentiments of the people there, Robredo said the victims had mixed emotions with the ongoing seige.

What bothers them the most is the constant anxiety on when the fighting will stop for them to return to their respective homes.

Thousands of families have been displaced from their homes since the clash ensued last May 23.

Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao to neutralize the terrorist groups. It is set to expire on July 22 but he is asking Congress to extend it until December. – Rappler.com