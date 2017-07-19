Department of Transportation secretary Arthur Tugade says ride sharing services should be regulated financially too because it is no longer a service done 'in the spare time' of operators

Published 6:49 PM, July 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines— The government should have a share from the income of Grab and Uber according to Department of Transporation (DOTr) secretary Arthur Tugade.

"Kailangan diyan may share din diyan ‘yung gobyerno ‘yung kinikita doon. Kung kailangan may mekanismo at tsaka pamamaraan niyan na ‘yung plete na binabayaran o ‘yung kita na inaambag, eh ibahagi niyo naman sa gobyerno," Tugade told reporters during a Malacañang briefing on Tuesday, July 18.

(The government needs to have a share from the earnings. If needed, there should be a mechanism and way that the government gets a share in every pay or the total income.)

Tugade said they should be regulated financially too because it is no longer a service done "in the spare time" of operators. (READ:Cracking down on Uber and Grab will hurt commuters, not protect them)

For Tugade, Grab and Uber should be regulated just as other public utility vehicles (PUVs).

"What makes you so different [from] the other public utility vehicles?" Tugade said.

"Just because you are a [transport network company], hindi ka na magrerehistro (you will not register)? Hindi naman yata tama 'yan (That isn't right)."

Tugade urged the two to cooperate with the LTFRB.

"Dapat kasama rin namin kayo para magkapit-bisig tayo para lahat ng naghahanap-buhay [ay] pumapasok din ho sa tamang regulasyon at sa plataporma ng tinatawag na plataporma ng compliance," he said.

(We should come together to make sure that all who earn a living follow regulations and a platform of compliance.) - Rappler.com