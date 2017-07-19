Superintendent Lemuel Gonda identifies Police Officer 1 John Herbert Pingol as the officer killed in action

Published 11:19 PM, July 19, 2017

LANAO DEL NORTE, Philippines – A police officer was killed in action after fighting with New People's Army members (NPA) on Wednesday afternoon, July 19, in Bukidnon, regional police spokesperson Superintendent Lemuel Gonda said.

Gonda explained a regular joint combat patrol composed of Bukidnon Provincial Public Safety Company and the army's 1st Special Forces Battalion encountered the rebels in Barangay Concepcion, Pangantucan, Bukidnon.

"The NPA rebels belongs to the Guerilla Front 68 of the North Central Mindanao Regional Command," Gonda said.

Gonda identified Police Officer 1 John Herbert Pingol as the officer killed in action.

"Pingol sustained GSW (gunshot wounds) at the back portion of his body. Operating troops provided first aid to PO1 Pingol but later died," Gonda said.

Government troops remain in the area and are conducting hot pursuit operations. – Rappler.com