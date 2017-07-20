Rappler talks to the Israeli Ambassador amid the shifting power dynamics in the Middle East

Published 3:37 PM, July 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Philippines-Israel relations goes back to 1958 when the two countries officially signed the Treaty of Friendship.

The Philippines was the only Asian country to support the formation of Israel. The Philippines voted in favor of UN Resolution 181 concerning the partition of Palestine and the Creation of the State of Israel in 1947.

The relationship between the two goes as far back as World War II when the Philippines welcomed Jewish refugees persecuted by the Holocaust.

Until now, Manila is a key Israel ally.

The Philippines recently voted against the naming of Harar as a Palestinian site under a UNESCO protocol.

Rappler talks to Israel Ambassador to the Philippines Effie Ben Matityau on Philippine-Israeli relations amid the shifting power dynamics in the Middleeast.

Watch it here. – Rappler.com