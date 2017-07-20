Rappler talks to outgoing UK Ambassador Asif Ahmad about his tenure in the Philippines

Published 4:36 PM, July 20, 2017

United Kingdom Ambassador to the Philippines Asif Ahmad is leaving the country after a 4-year assignment.

During the last year of his tenure in Manila, Ahmad has criticized the Duterte administration's war on drugs and revival of the death penalty.

Ahmad was also a proponent of social media in creating a more engaged and vigilant citizenry.

Rappler talks to the outgoing UK Ambassador on leaving the country after 4 years. – Rappler.com