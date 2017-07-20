Rappler Talk: UK Ambassador Asif Ahmad on leaving PH in a year of change
United Kingdom Ambassador to the Philippines Asif Ahmad is leaving the country after a 4-year assignment.
During the last year of his tenure in Manila, Ahmad has criticized the Duterte administration's war on drugs and revival of the death penalty.
Ahmad was also a proponent of social media in creating a more engaged and vigilant citizenry.
Rappler talks to the outgoing UK Ambassador on leaving the country after 4 years. – Rappler.com