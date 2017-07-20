Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano is the 'poorest' Cabinet member, based on the 2016 SALNs of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet officials

Published 4:10 PM, July 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Public Works Secretary Mark Villar is the richest member of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet.

The poorest Cabinet official, or the Cabinet secretary with the lowest net worth, is Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano.

This is based on the 2016 Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) of Cabinet members obtained by the Malacañang Press Corps from the Malacañang Records Office.

The documents were made available to the MPC on Thursday, July 20. However, they do not include the SALNs of Special Assistant to the President Bong Go, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr, and Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu.

Cabinet members were told to file their SALNs by April 30, 2017.

Villar reported a net worth of P1.4 billion, making him the wealthiest Cabinet member. This comes as no surprise since Villar is the son of real estate tycoon and former Senate president Manny Villar, and worked a decade in the family business.

He was president of Crown Asia Corporation before becoming managing director of Vista Land & Lifescapes.

Villar is followed by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III with a net worth of P351.86 million. Dominguez, Duterte's childhood friend, belongs to a prominent Davao City family which owns Marco Polo Hotel.

He has also held top positions in major companies like RCBC Capital Corporation, Shangri-la Plaza Corporation, and Northern Mindanao Power Corporation.

Third richest in the Cabinet is Information Communication Technology Secretary Rodolfo Salalima with a net worth of P304.96 million. Before joining the administration of his San Beda Law schoolmate, Salalima was chief legal counsel of Globe Telecom and managing director of Ayala Corporation.

In 4th place is Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade with a net worth P302 million, followed by former environment secretary Regina Lopez with P266.47 million.

The list of top 10 richest Cabinet members is rounded up by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

The poorest officials

The Cabinet members who declared the lowest net worth in their SALNs are mostly the Leftist secretaries.

Agrarian reform chief Mariano, who was a farmers' rights activist before joining government, reported a net worth of only a little over P273,600.

National Anti-Poverty Commission lead convenor Liza Maza said she has a net worth of slightly more than P730,700, making her the second poorest.

The other Cabinet officials with the lowest net worth are Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial (P1.16 million), Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo (P1.97 million), and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (P3.66 million).

Duterte, who declared a net worth of P27.4 million, has often stressed in speeches that he will not tolerate corruption or abuse of power among his Cabinet officials. – Rappler.com