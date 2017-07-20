The hearing is scheduled Thursday 10 pm (Manila time). Watch it live on Rappler.

Published 10:14 PM, July 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – US lawmakers conduct a hearing on Thursday, July 20, about the "human rights consequences" of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.

The hearing is scheduled at 10 pm on Thursday in Manila (10 am Thursday in Washington DC).

It is set to be conducted by the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the US Congress.

Congressmen James McGovern and Randy Hultgren, co-chairmen of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, will host the hearing on Wednesday.

Panelists include the following:

Ellecer Carlos, spokesperson, iDEFEND, Philippines

Matthew Wells, senior crisis advisor, Amnesty International

Phelim Kine, deputy director, Asia Division, Human Rights Watch

Hours before the hearing, Malacañang urged US lawmakers to consider "all sides" of the issue. "Insinuations and hasty judgements have no place in due process," Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said.

The hearing comes after two US senators in May filed a bill restricting the export of certain weapons and equipment from the US to the Philippine National Police as a consequence of Duterte's anti-drug campaign.

Watch the hearing live on Rappler. – Rappler.com