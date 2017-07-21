The identification of towns highly vulnerable to flooding and landslides is based on geohazard mapping and assessment

AKLAN, Philippines – Sixteen towns in the province of Aklan are highly vulnerable to geohazards such as flooding and landslides, the research of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau Regional Office 6 (MGB RO 6) showed.

The towns most vulnerable to the threat of flooding were the capital town of Kalibo, the eastern municipalities of Banga, Madalag, Libacao, Balete, New Washington, and Altavas and the towns of Lezo, Malinao, and Numancia in the western side.

The majority of these towns are situated along the Aklan River, Lagatik River (New Washington), and Jal-o River (Balete).

In 2008, the low-lying towns along the Aklan River experienced severe flooding, alarming stakeholders to implement mitigation measures, flood protection embankments, and early warning awareness.

Towns at a higher risk of landslides were also located in the western side of Aklan. These were the hilly towns of Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, and Malinao. The towns of Libacao, Madalag, and Balete in the eastern side were also identified as areas vulnerable to landslides.

The identification of towns highly vulnerable to flooding and landslides was based on geohazard mapping and assessment, an ongoing priority program of the MGB that provides data to stakeholders to lessen the impacts of geologic hazards.

Geologic hazards are naturally occurring geological phenomena which pose a danger to people’s lives, communities, infrastructure, and properties.

Regional Director Leo Van Juguan of MGB 6 said extra precautionary measures are advised to people in high-risk barangays and towns in the onslaught of torrential rains caused by typhoons. – Rappler.com