Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III talks about his realizations a year after office, the state of the nation during the first year of the Duterte administration, and charges filed against him by the Ombudsman

Published 10:53 AM, July 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The former president looks at ease, rejuvenated, and free of rancor. He’s philosophical about attacks from sitting officials and on social media.

"Hindi binabato ang walang bunga," he says.

Talking to Rappler’s Maria Ressa, former president Benigno Aquino III says he knew there would be charges filed when he steps down.

He also says he’s had his day of reckoning with the man in the mirror and he’s happy with his accomplishments. And he’s relieved "they haven’t disturbed what has been put in place," referring to the economic policies of his successor.

Aquino left office with stellar economic figures that saw unprecendented growth in the economy. But political controversies overshadowed such success, particularly the Mamasapano incident that led to the death of 44 elite cops and also killed the proposed Bangasamoro Basic Law in Congress, and the Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP) controversy.

Watch Aquino’s interview where he discusses insights and realizations one year after office, the state of the nation during the first year of the Duterte administration, and charges filed against him by the Ombudsman. – Rappler.com