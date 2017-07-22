Published 1:25 PM, July 22, 2017
Updated 1:27 PM, July 22, 2017
PRIDE. Kevin Kim poses for a photo during a 'Gay Pride' gathering in Seoul, South Korea, on July 15, 2017. Photo by Ed Jones/AFP
COUP ANNIVERSARY. People wave Turkish national flags as the Turkish President adresses a speech on July 15, 2017, the first anniversary of the failed coup in Istanbul. Photo by Ozan Kose/AFP
YOUTH ACTIVISTS. Students of St Scholastica's College and various activist groups gather outside the college in Manila on July 16, 2017, to rally against the thousands of extrajudicial killings in the drug war of President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
ROYAL FAMILY. Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge (L) with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Warsaw, Poland, for an official visit on July 17, 2017. Photo by Bartolomiej Zbobowski/PAP/AFP
NATO DEFENSE. Paratroopers drop out of a US Air Force Hercules during the 'Swift Response 17' joint airborne military exercise at Bezmer airfield on July 18, 2017. Photo by Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP
SILK ROAD. People ride camels in the desert in Dunhuang, China, on July 18, 2017 as stage 10 of The Silkway Rally continues. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP
MUMMIFIED. A handout picture distributed on July 18, 2017, by Swiss cable car company Glacier 3000 shows the mummified remains of a Swiss Couple who went missing 75 years ago and were found in a glacier in the Diablerets mountains in southern Switzerland. Photo from Glacier 3000/AFP
JAIL VISIT. A 12-member delegation from the European Parliament led by Soraya Post visit detained senator Leila de Lima at the Camp Crame Custodial Center on July 19, 2017. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
EAST TIMOR POLLS. Fretilin party supporters participate in an election campaign rally in Dili on July 19, 2017. Photo by Valentino Dariel Sousa/AFP
FOREST FIRE. An air tanker drops fire retardant on flames as firefighters continue to battle the Detwiler fire in Mariposa, California on July 19, 2017. Photo by Josh Edelson/AFP
ILLEGAL SETTLERS. A captain of the Red Ants, a municipal team tasked with evictions, cracks his whip to speed up the eviction inside Fattis Mansion in downtown Johannesburg on July 19, 2017. Photo by Marco Longari/AFP
PREPARATIONS. Swimmers practicing ahead of the Women's Free Combination Preliminary round of the synchronised swimming competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest on July 20, 2017. Photo by Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP
GRAPHIC WARNING. Department of Health employees in cigarette packs with graphic health warning costumes parade around the DOH vicinity in Manila on July 21, 2017, to remind the public of the Nationwide Smoking Ban starting July 23, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
SONA PREPARATIONS. An artist works on a sketch of President Rodrigo Duterte in preparation for the 2nd SONA, during the Kampuhan Kontra Kontraktwalisasyon in Mendiola on July 21, 2017. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rppler
BLACK FRIDAY. Workers and activist groups hold a Black Friday protest at the Kampuhan Kontra Kontraktwalisasyon in Mendiola on July 21, 2017, the eve of the joint session of Congress for the extension of martial law in Mindanao. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
CAUGHT. Members of the NBI-Anti Fraud Division on July 21, 2017, present to media Maria Victoria Lopez, head of Metrobank's Corporate Service Management unit, after her arrest for alleged fraud amounting to at least P900 million. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
– Rappler.com