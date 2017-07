A total of 261 lawmakers voted in favor of extending martial law in Mindanao, 18 voted against it, and zero abstained

Published 7:20 PM, July 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The 17th Congress gave an overwhelming approval to President Rodrigo Duterte's request to extend martial law in Mindanao until December 31.

In a joint session on Saturday, July 22, the House of Representatives and the Senate gave a joint vote of 261-18-0 in favor of the 5-month extension.

On the breakdown of votes, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III announced that 16 senators voted in favor of Duterte's request, while 4 others opposed it. None of the senators present abstained from voting.

Meanwhile, 245 House members voted yes, while 14 voted no, said Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez. There were no absentions.

While both Pimentel and Alvarez verbally said yes to the extension, Alvarez's vote was not recorded in the House secretariat's record.

Legislators not in the lists below were absent during the proceedings.

Senate

Voted YES to martial law extension:

Senate President Pimentel, Aquilino III Majority Leader Sotto, Vicente III Angara, Juan Edgardo Ejercito, JV Escudero, Francis Gatchalian, Sherwin Gordon, Richard Honasan, Gregorio II Lacson, Panfilo Legarda, Loren Pacquiao, Manny Poe, Grace Recto, Ralph Villanueva, Joel Villar, Cynthia Zubiri, Juan Miguel

Voted NO to martial law extension:

Senate Minority Leader Drilon, Franklin Aquino IV, Paolo Benigno Hontiveros, Risa Pangilinan, Francis

House of Representatives

Voted YES to martial law extension

Majority Leader Fariñas, Rodolfo (Ilocos Norte 1st District) Abellanosa, Rodrigo (Cebu City 2nd District) Abu, Raneo (Batangas 2nd District) Abueg, Frederick (Palawan 2nd District) Acharon , Pedro Jr (South Cotabato 1st District) Acop, Romeo (Antipolo 2nd District) A costa-Alba, Maria Lourdes (Bukidnon, 1st District) Acosta, Gil (Palawan 3rd District) Adiong, Ansaruddin AM (Lanao del Sur 1st District) Advincula, Alex (Cavite 3rd District) Agarao, Benjamin Jr (Laguna 4th District) Aggabao, Maria Lourdes (Isabela, 4th District) Aglipay-Villar, Emmeline (DIWA) Albano, Rodolfo III (Isabela 1st District) Almario, Joel (Davao Oriental 2nd District) Almonte, Jorge (Misamis Occidental 1st District) Alonte-Naguiat, Marlyn (Biñan City) Alvarez, Franz (Palawan 1st District) Alvarez, Mercedes (Negros Occidental 6th District) Amante, Erlpe (Agusan del Norte 2nd District) Angara-Castillo, Bellaflor (Aurora) Antonino-Nadres, Magnolio (Nueva Ecija 4th District) Antonio, Michaelina (Agbiag! Timpuyog Ilocano, Inc) Aragones, Sol (Laguna 3rd District) Arbison, Abdulmunir (Sulu 2nd District) Arcillas-Nazareno, Arlene (Laguna 1st Distrct) Arenas, Rosemarie (Pangasinan 3rd District) Bagatsing, Cristal (Manila 5th District) Banal, Jorge (Quezon City 3rd District) Barbers, Robert Ace (Surigao del Norte 2nd District) Barzaga, Jennifer (Cavite 4th District) Bataoil, Leopoldo (Pangasinan 2nd District) Batocabe, Rodel (AKO Bicol) Bautista-Bandigan, Lorna (Davao Occidental) Belaro, Salvador Jr (1-Ang Edukasyon) Belmonte, Feliciano Jr (Quezon City 4th District) Belmonte, Ricardo Jr (Serbisyo sa Bayan Party) Benitez, Alfredo (Negros Occidental 3rd District) Bernos, Joseph (Abra) Bertiz, John (ACTS-OFW) Biazon, Ruffy (Muntinlupa) Billones, Emmanuel (Capiz 1st District) Biron, Ferjenel (Iloilo 4th District) Bolilia, Lianda (Batangas 4th District) Bondoc, Juan Pablo (Pampanga 4th District) Bravo, Anthony (COOP-NATCCO) Bravo, Maria Vida (Masbate 1st District) Bulut-Begtang, Eleanor (Apayao) Cagas, Mercedes (Davao del Sur) Calderon, Peter John (Cebu 7th District) Calixto-Rubiano, Emi (Pasay City) Caminero, Wilfredo (Cebu 2nd District) Campos, Luis (Makati City 2nd District) Canama, Sabiniano (COOP-NATCCO) Cari, Jose Carlos (Leyte 5th District) Castro, Fredenil (Capiz 2nd District) Catamco, Nancy (Cotabato 2nd District) Cayetano, Pia (Taguig 2nd District) Celeste, Jesus (Pangasinan 1st District) Cerafica, Arnel (Taguig-Pateros) Cerilles, Aurora (Zamboanga del Sur 2nd District) Chavez, Cecilia (Butil Farmers Party) Chipeco, Joaquin Jr (Laguna 2nd District) Co, Christopher (AKO Bicol) Cojuangco, Charlie (Tarlac 1st District) Collantes, Maria Theresa (Batangas 3rd District) Cortes, Jonas (Cebu 6th District) Cortuna, Julieta (A TEACHER) Cosalan, Ronald (Benguet) Crisologo, Vincent (Quezon City 1st District) Cua, Dakila (Quirino) Cuaresma, Luisa Lloren (Nueva Vizcaya) Cueva, Leo (Negros Occidental 2nd District) Dalipe, Manuel (Zamboanga City 2nd District) De Venecia, Christopher (Pangasinan 4th District) De Vera, Eugene (Arts Business and Science Professionals) Defensor, Arthur Jr (Iloilo 3rd District) Del Rosario, Monsour (Makati 1st District) Deloso-Montalla, Cheryl (Zambales 2nd District) Dimaporo, Abdullah (Lanao del Norte 2nd District) Duavit, Michael John (Rizal 1st District) Dy, Napoleon (Isabela 3rd District) Enverga, Trina (Quezon 1st District) Eriguel, Sandra (La Union 2nd District) Ermita-Buhain, Eileen (Batangas 1st District) Escudero, Evelina (Sorsogon 1st District) Espina, Rogelio (Biliran) Espino, Amado Jr (Pangasinan 5th) Estrella, Conrado III (Abono) Eusebio, Richard (Pasig City) Evardone, Ben (Eastern Samar) Fernando, Bayani (Marikina 1st District) Ferrer, Luis IV (Cavite 6th District) Ferriol-Pascual, Abigail (KALINGA) Floirendo, Antonio (Davao del Norte 2nd District) Fortun, Lawrence (Agusan del Norte 1st District) Fuentebella, Arnulfo (Camarines Sur 4th District) Garbin, Alfredo Jr (AKO Bicol) Garcia, Gwendolyn (Cebu 3rd District) Garcia, Jose Enrique (Bataan 2nd District) Garcia-Albano, Mylene (Davao City 2nd District) Garin, Oscar Jr (Iloilo 1st District) Garin, Sharon (AAMBIS-OWA) Gasataya, Greg (Bacolod) Gatchalian, Weslie (Valenzuela 1st District) Geron, Rico (AGAP) Go, Ana Cristina (Isabela 2nd District) Go, Mark (Baguio City) Gomez, Lucy (Leyte 4th District) Gonzaga, Ruwel Peter (Compostela Valley 2nd District) Gonzales, Alexandria (Mandaluyong) Gonzales, Aurelio Jr (Pampanga 3rd District) Gonzalez, Fernando (Albay 3rd District) Gullas, Gerald Jr (Cebu 1st District) Hernandez, Ferdinand (South Cotabato 2nd District) Herrera-Dy, Bernadette (Bagong Henerasyon) Hofer, Dulce (Zamboanga Sibugay 2nd District) Javier, Paolo (Antique) Kho, Elisa (Masbate 2nd District) Khonghun, Jeffrey (Zambales 1st District) Labadlabad, Glona (Zamboanga del Norte 2nd District) Lanete, Scott (Masbate 3rd District) Laogan, Dennis (Ang Kabuhayan) Lazatin, Carmelo II (Pampanga 1st District) Leachon, Doy (Oriental Mindoro 1st District) Lee, Delphine (AGRI) Limkaichoing, Jocelyn (Negros Oriental 1st District) Lobregat, Celso (Zamboanga City 1st District) Lopez, Carlo (Manila 2nd District) Lopez, Manuel Luis (Manila 1st District) Loyola, Roy (Cavite 5th District) Maceda, Edward (Manila 4th District) Madrona, Emmanuel (Romblon) Malapitan, Dale (Caloocan City 1st District) Manalo, Jesulit (ANGKLA) Mangaoang, Allen Jesse (Kalinga) Mangudadatu, Suharto (Sultan Kudarat 1st District) Mangudadatu, Zajid (Maguindanao) Marcoleta, Rodante (1-SAGIP) Marcos, Imelda (Ilocos Norte 2nd District) Mariño, Mario (Batangas 5th District) Marquez, Carlito (Aklan) Martinez, Eric (Valenzuela 2nd District) Matugas, Francisco Jose II (Surigao del Norte 1st District) Mellana, Evelyn (Agusan del Sur 2nd District) Mercado, Roger (Southern Leyte) Mendoza, Raymond (Trade Union Congress Party) Mercado, Roger (Southern Leyte) Mirasol, Alejandro (Negros Occidental 5th District) Montoro, Teodoro (AASENSO) Nava, Maria Lucille (Guimaras) Nieto, John Marvin (Manila 3rd District) Noel, Victoria (An Waray) Nograles, Jericho, (Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta) Nograles, Karlo (Davao City 1st District) Nuñez-Malanyaon, Corazon (Davao Oriental 1st District) Oaminal, Henry (Misamis Occidental 2nd District) Ocampo, Rosenda (Manila 6th District) Olivarez, Eric (Parañaque 1st District) Ong, Edwin (Northern Samar 2nd District) Ong, Henry (Leyte 2nd District) Ortega, Pablo (La Union 1st District) Ortega, Vini Nola (Abono) Pacquiao, Rogelio (Sarangani) Paduano, Joseph (ABANG LINGKOD) Palma, Wilter II (Zamboanga Sibugay 1st District) Pancho, Gavini (Bulacan 2nd District) Panganiban, Jose Jr (ANAC-IP) Panotes, Mauyag Jr (Lanao del Sur 2nd District) Papandayan, Mauyag Jr (Lanao del Sur 2nd District) Pichay, Prospero Jr (Surigao del Sur 1st District) Pimentel, Johnny (Surigao del Sur 2nd District) Pineda, Enrico (1PACMAN) Plaza, Maria Valentina (Agusan del Sur 1st District) Primcias-Agabas, Marlyn (Pangasinan 6th District) Quimbo, Miro (Marikina City 2nd District) Radaza, Aileen (Lapu-Lapu City) Ramirez-Sato, Josephine (Occidental Mindoro) Ramos, Deogracias Jr (Sorsogon 2nd District) Relampagos, Rene (Bohol 1st District) Revilla, Strike (Cavite 2nd District) Roa-Puno, Cristina (Antipolo 1st District) Robes, Florida (San Jose del Monte) Rocamora, Ramon (Siquijor) Rodriguez, Isidro Jr (Rizal 2nd District) Rodriguez, Maximo Jr (Cagayan de Oro 2nd District) Roman, Geraldine (Bataan 1st District) Romualdez, Yedda (Leyte 1st District) Romualdo, Xavier Jesus (Camiguin) Roque, Harry (Kabayan) Roque, Rogelio (Bukidnon 4th District) Sacdalan, Jesus (Cotabato 1st District) Sagarbarria, Manuel (Negros Oriental 2nd District) Sahali, Ruby (Tawi-Tawi) Salceda, Joey (Albay 2nd District) Salimbangon, Benhur (Cebu 4th District) Salo, Ron (Kabayan) Sambar, Mark (Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta) Santos-Recto, Vilma (Batangas 6th District) Sarmiento, Cesar (Catanduanes) Savellano, Deogracias Victor (Ilocos Sur 1st District) Sema, Bai Sandra (Maguindanao 1st District) Siao, Frederick (Iligan) Silverio, Lorna (Bulacan 3rd District) Singson, Eric (Ilocos Sur 2nd district) Suansing, Estrellita (Nueva Ecija 1st District) Suansing, Horacio Jr (Sultan Kudarat 2nd District) Suarez, Danilo (Quezon 3rd District) Sy-Alvarado, Jose Antonio (Bulacan 1st District) Tambunting, Gustavo (Parañaque 2nd District Tan, Angelina (Quezon 4th District) Tan, Milagrosa (Samar 2nd District) Tan, Shernee (KUSUG TAUSUG) Tejada, Jose (Cotabato 3rd District) Teves, Arnulfo (Negros Oriental 3rd District) Tiangco, Toby (Navotas) Ting, Randolph (Cagayan 3rd District) Tolentino, Abraham (Cavite 7th District) Treñas, Jerry (Iloilo City) Tugna, Sherwin (CIBAC) Tupas, Raul (Iloilo 5th District) Ty, Arnel (LPGMA) Umali, Reynaldo (Oriental Mindoro 2nd District) Unabia, Peter (Misamis Oriental 1st District) Ungab, Alberto (Davao City 3rd District) Unico, Renato Jr (Camarines Norte 1st District) Uy, Juliette (Misamis Oriental 2nd District) Uy, Rolando (Cagayan de Oro 1st District) Uybarreta, Carlos (1-CARE) Vargas, Alfred (Quezon City 5th District) Vargas-Alfonso, Baby (Cagayan 2nd District) Velarde, Mariano Jr (Buhay) Velasco, Lord Allan (Marinduque) Velasco-Catera, Tricia Nicole (MATA) Veloso, Vicente (Leyte 3rd District) Villafuerte, Luis Raymund (Camarines Sur 2nd District) Villanueva, Noel (Tarlac 3rd District) Villarica, Linabelle Ruth (Bulacan 4th District) Violago, Micaela (Nueva Ecija 2nd District) Yap, Arthur (Bohol 3rd District) Yap, Melecio (Negros Occidental 1st District) Yu, Divina Grace (Zamboanga del Sur 1st District) Zamora, Maria Carmen (Compostela Valley 1st District) Zamora, Ronaldo (San Juan) Zubiri, Manuel (Bukidnon, 3rd District)

Voted NO to martial law extension

Alejano, Gary (Magdalo) Atienza, Lito (Buhay) Baguilat, Teddy Jr (Ifugao) Belmonte, Jose Christopher (Quezon City 6th District) Bordado, Gabriel Jr (Camarines Sur 3rd District) Brosas, Arlene (Gabriela Women's Party) Casilao, Ariel (Anakpawis) Castro, France (ACT Teachers) De Jesus, Emmi (ACT Teachers) Elago, Sarah (Kabataan) Lagman, Edcel (Albay 1st District) Tinio, Antonio (ACT Teachers) Villarin, Tom (Akbayan) Zarate, Carlos (Bayan Muna)

– Rappler.com