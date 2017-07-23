How do senators and lawmakers justify their vote on the extension of martial law in Mindanao until December 31?

Published 8:25 AM, July 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The 17th Congress took 7 hours to decide to grant President Rodrigo Duterte's request to extend martial law in Mindanao until December 31.

The House of Representatives and the Senate in a joint session agreed to the extension with a vote of 261-18-0. (LIST: How the 17th Congress voted on the martial law extension)

The House and Senate leadership gave lawmakers 3 minutes each to explain their vote, if they wished.

Below are links to the full text of some speeches:

YES to martial law extension

NO to martial law extension

