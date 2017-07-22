Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon argues there is no evidence presented to establish the necessity of putting the entire Mindanao under a longer martial rule

Published 6:05 AM, July 23, 2017

The 17th Congress on Saturday, July 22 agreed to extend martial law in Mindanao until December 31, as requested by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Lawmakers and senators were given a chance to explain their votes before the plenary. Among them was Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, who voted against the extension.

Here is the full text of Drilon's speech as provided by his office.

***

I voted no to the extension of martial law in the whole of Mindanao, an extension which will last up to 31 December 2017.

Mr President, if this Congress gives full and unqualified assent for the continued martial law in the endtire Mindanao, where there is no evidence of actual rebellion outside or Marawi City, then we might have just been reduced to a mere echo chamber. We would then have abdicated our duty under the Constitution to allow martial law only in cases of actual rebellion and when public safety requires it.

If we shirk from our role as the supreme policy-making body and allow, without any basis, the extension of martial law in the entire Mindanao, tomorrow we will wake up with martial law being declared in the entire country, under the justification of an existing rebellion in Marawi City and the threat, however remote, of rebellious activity spilling over other parts of the country.

The factual basis for a continued martial rule in Mindanao and an extension of up do December 31, 2017 do not meet the requirements of the Constitution.

The mandate of the Constitution is clear – martial law may be declared only if actual rebellion exists and Congress may extend the declaration if that rebellion persists. Congress is given plenary power to decide on the period of extension based on such determination.

Mr President, Mr Speaker, there is no evidence presented to establish the necessity of placing the entire Mindanao under martial law. The President’s Request for Extension mentioned only 10 out of 27 provinces in Mindanao. Martial law should be limited to those places where actual rebellion continues to exist.

Moreover, if you could recall public statements made by our security sector and the President himself that significant progress made against the rebels in a span of two months, why is he asking up toDecember 31, 2017 as an extension.

We are one with the Filipino people in supporting the military’s efforts to neutralize the Maute extremists at the soonest possible time. With the facts presented to us, however, we are confident that our military will be successful in resolving the crisis for a period of time shorter than the end of the year. We also remain faithful to the Constitution in recommending that the extension will be limited only to the areas directly affected in Mindanao. History will judge us on whether we fulfilled our mandate under the Constitution and acted in the interest of the people we represent. – Rappler.com