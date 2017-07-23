In a Rappler Talk interview, British Ambassador Asif Ahmad says he hopes Filipinos will 'realize what jewel they're sitting on, rather than spoiling it'

Published 9:00 AM, July 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Spending his last days as British ambassador to the Philippines, seasoned diplomat Asif Ahmad urged Filipinos to take pride in their country as a "jewel" for tourists.

"Filipinos have to have faith in their own product," Ahmad said in a Rappler Talk interview with Maria Ressa on Thursday, July 20.

The ambassador pointed out that Filipinos, when asked where they will go for a holiday, tend to mention other countries and seldom the Philippines.

"Very few people would say they can do a two-week holiday somewhere here. I've done it, it's possible, and it's great," Ahmad said.

Ahmad is leaving the Philippines after having been the British ambassador here since 2013. Under Ahmad, trade between the UK and the Philippines grew, as the UK also boosted programs for better relations with Filipinos. (READ: UK names new envoy to PH – and he speaks Tagalog)

'Absolutely stunning'

In his Rappler Talk interview, Ahmad also said, "In terms of natural destinations and visitors, I've seen some stunning things here – absolutely stunning."

The ambassador, however, pointed out a number of issues.

Boracay, for one, was once "this quiet, undiscovered white sand beach," he said. "Now you go there, and you really are fighting for space."

In Puerto Galera, which is frequented by expats, he added, "there's an unfinished sewage plant" for the past few years. "So when you go diving there, you're diving with things that you'd rather not be with."

"But these are things that are fixable," Ahmad said.

He also said, "I think the people of the Philippines actually deserve better from their businesses, from their government, from the local to the national level. I think that test has yet to be passed."



The outgoing ambassador hopes Filipinos will "realize what jewel they're sitting on, rather than spoiling it." – Rappler.com