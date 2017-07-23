#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, July 24
MANILA, Philippines (8th UPDATE) – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Monday, July 24, in view of President Rodrigo Duterte's second State of the Nation Address (SONA) and the planned transportation strike in Metro Manila and other parts of the country.
The SONA is held at the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City, and is usually marked by thousands of protesters holding rallies around the legislative complex and in other areas, causing heavy traffic.
Local governments
- Quezon City - Classes in all levels, public and private.
- Tabaco City, Albay - Classes in all levels, public and private, due to the Bicol-wide transport strike.
- Legazpi City, Albay - Classes in all levels, public and private
- Sto Domingo, Albay - Classes in all levels, public and private
Schools
Caloocan
- UE Caloocan - Classes in kindergarten to Grade 12
Manila
- De La Salle University - Classes in all levels at the Taft, Makati, and BGC campuses, including office work. Access to these campuses is restricted until further notice.
- De La Salle College of St Benilde - Classes in all levels and office work.
- College of the Holy Spirit Manila - Classes in all levels and office work.
- UE Manila - Classes in kindergarten to Grade 12
- Sta Isabel College - Classes in all levels.
- PMI Manila - Classes and office work.
- St Jude College, Manila - Classes in all levels due to the PRC examinations.
- Manila Tytana Colleges - Classes in senior high school.
- Hope Christian High School - Classes in all levels.
- Philippine Academy of Sakya - Classes in all levels
Marikina
- Marikina Christian Integrated School - Classes in all levels.
