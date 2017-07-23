(8TH UPDATE) Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Monday, July 24

Published 6:52 PM, July 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (8th UPDATE) – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Monday, July 24, in view of President Rodrigo Duterte's second State of the Nation Address (SONA) and the planned transportation strike in Metro Manila and other parts of the country.

The SONA is held at the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City, and is usually marked by thousands of protesters holding rallies around the legislative complex and in other areas, causing heavy traffic.

Local governments

Quezon City - Classes in all levels, public and private.

Tabaco City, Albay - Classes in all levels, public and private, due to the Bicol-wide transport strike.

Legazpi City, Albay - Classes in all levels, public and private

Sto Domingo, Albay - Classes in all levels, public and private

Schools

Caloocan

UE Caloocan - Classes in kindergarten to Grade 12

Manila

Marikina

Marikina Christian Integrated School - Classes in all levels.

