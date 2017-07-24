Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug says politicians should organize in the grassroots if they want political reform

Published 6:32 PM, July 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – As President Rodrigo Duterte’s popularity continues to increase despite criticism of some of his policies, upholding democracy lies in the public’s continued expression of dissent.

Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug posed this challenge not only to civil society leaders but to politicians as well.



“Our politicians need to reinvent themselves. They need to go and organize in the grassroots, especially those who want political reform,” Vitug said during a panel discussion ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte’s state of the nation address (SONA) on Monday, July 24.

Since he assumed the presidency, Duterte has gotten the support of the lawmakers with his "supermajority" in the House of Representatives and the majority in the Senate. There are a few oppositionists, mostly Liberal Party (LP) members. (READ: The fall of the 'dilawang' Liberal Party)

He has also attacked officials who are critical of his policies. His administration has caused the arrest of Senator Leila de Lima for allegedly coddling drug lords in the national penitentiary during her stint as justice secretary.

Ifugao Representative Teddy Baguilat Jr said the LP would have its national executive committee meeting in the second week of August to determine the party's role in this administration.

“We have to rediscover ourselves what’s going to be our role in this administration,” said Baguilat in a chance interview.

Meanwhile, Senator Risa Hontiveros, a member of LP coalition partner Akbayan, said they will strengthen the opposition’s voice as they enter the second regular session.

“The extrajudicial killings are continuing, even the misogynist remarks on women, distorting facts. We just have to speak out,” she said.

“We will improve in fiscalizing the President since he is a very strong Chief Executive,” she said, acknowledging that opposition members have to work on having a common stand on controversial issues.

‘Pliant Supreme Court’

Fiscalizing should not be the role of Congress alone. Being “cooperative” with the executive is also evident in the Supreme Court (SC) with its decision upholding Dutetre’s martial law declaration in Mindanao, Vitug observed.



“It’s again showing how an independent institution, supposedly the 3rd branch, has cooperated or kowtowed to the President,” she said.

For Vitug, this sets the precedent for having a very “pliant” SC since Duterte will be appointing at least 12 justices to the High Court. The President has so far appointed 3 new justices: Noel Tijam, Andres Reyes Jr, and Samuel Martires.

Vice President Leni Robredo, during a forum on democracy on June 12, said there is a weakening of democratic institutions because of the fear of expressing dissent. (READ: Why Leni Robredo can't be full-on opposition)

Urban planner Patrick Patrick Jalaso, part of the Rappler panel for the second SONA, said the government should go through the process of building trust in institutions for change to happen.

“We have to start the process of institutional building, which is getting public trust in our institutions and making sure our institutions are bias-free,” he said. – Rappler.com