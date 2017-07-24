Read the wide range of policy issues that President Rodrigo Duterte covers in both his prepared speech and his off-script comments

Published 12:13 AM, July 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte delivered his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24, covering a wide range of policy issues in both his prepared speech and the off-script comments.

In more than two hours, the President vowed that his administration's war on drugs would remain "unrelenting," dismissed human rights campaigns by "white" advocates, told the United States to return Leyte's historic bells from World War II, warned uncooperative mining firms, attacked the media, criticized the Left with which he scrapped peace negotiations, and complained about temporary restraining orders issued by the Supreme Court being "the bane of our inefficiency."

There were issues he mentioned in his campaign and in his first SONA that he either skipped or barely mentioned in this year's speech, such as the shift to federalism and his administration's infrastructure program. (READ: HIGHLIGHTS: Issues mentioned in SONA 2017)

Prominently, however, he asked Congress to "act on all pending legislations to reimpose the death penalty on heinous crimes — especially on the trafficking of illegal drugs."

Below is the full text of President Duterte's SONA 2017.

***

Kindly sit down. Thank you for your courtesy.

When I was a member of Congress, I – my seat was over there. The seat... The lady with a violent – not violent but rather violet dress – seated. But I was always absent together with the Speaker and Tonyboy Floirendo, who is still absent until today. [laughter] And that started… Ay nandiyan ba? Sorry. But his propensity started almost 17 years ago when we were members of the 11th Congress.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III and the members of the Senate; Pantaleon Alvarez, the Speaker and the members of the House of Representatives; Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo; Former Presidents Fidel Ramos, Joseph Estrada, and former President Gloria Arroyo; Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno of the Supreme Court and the members of courts; Archbishop Pinto and the distinguished guests of the diplomatic corps; Secretary Salvador Medialdea and the members of the Cabinet; my fellow workers in government; my countrymen.

When I took my oath of office a year or so ago, I knew that our country was reeling from a multitude of problems. That day, there was euphoria in the air resulting from a successful campaign and the thought that dominated my being was to make good on my promise to the people to bring change in government, not a change that is passing but a change that can survive the test of time.

Although I still had to know the magnitude and gravity of the problems, my feeling then was that, equipped with political will and braced by a concerned citizenry, those problems would eventually be bested by us. It was only a matter of determination and collective action. It was only a question of time.

For as I saw it then as I see it now, there is no problem in the world which can stop the march of a people with unflinching and tenacious determination. That was how euphoric – euphoric it has been.

Early on, I felt that if change was to be meaningful, it had to start with those occupying the highest positions in government because change that comes from below is more transitory than permanent. And I was aiming for permanence. Let change trickle down from [top to] bottom.

It has to be a change that is not confined merely to the replacement of people by people, but a change in the people’s attitude, disposition and work ethic.

Sadly, although we knew years ago that what was needed or ought to do, we did not do [them] because our idea of government was parochial and we could not rise above family, ethnic and clan loyalties as well as loyalty to friends and co-workers. No one wanted to be a snitch. That is why we are one in saying that genuine change is what this country truly needs.

I believed then, as I believe still, that progress and development will sputter if criminals, illegal drugs, illegal users of drugs are allowed to roam the streets freely, victimizing seeming with impunity, the innocent and the helpless. Worse yet, there were times in the past when the protectors of the people were themselves the perpetrators of the very crimes they were tasked to prevent or suppress. It is ironic as it is madness.

I have learned that economy surges only when there is peace and order prevailing in places where investors can pour their capital and expertise. I have learned from my experience in Davao City that investor confidence [is] bolstered and fortified only if a potent force and mechanism for protection of local and foreign investments are in place.

That is why, I have resolved that no matter how long it takes, the fight against illegal drugs will continue because that is the root cause of so much evil and so much suffering [applause] that weakens the social fabric and deters foreign investments from pouring in. The fight will be unremitting as it will be unrelenting.

Despite international and local pressures, the fight will not stop [applause] until those who deal in it understand that they have to cease, they have to stop because the alternatives are either jail or hell. [applause] And I will make sure, very sure that they will not have the luxury of enjoying the benefits of their greed and madness.

I do not intend to loosen the leash in the campaign or lose the fight against illegal drugs. Neither do I intend to preside over the destruction of the Filipino youth by being timid and tentative in my decisions and actions. [applause]

To the critics against this fight, your efforts will be better spent if you use the influence, moral authority and ascendancy of your organizations over your respective sectors to educate the people on the evils of illegal drugs instead of condemning the authorities and unjustly blaming for every killing that bloodies this country.

But don’t get me wrong. I value human life the way I value mine. Each life that is snuffed out translates into future generations lost. It is like cracking the acorn from which an oak tree grows – which, in turn, produce the seeds to complete the cycle of [life in] perpetuity.

There is a jungle out there. There are beasts and vultures preying on the helpless, the innocent [and] the unsuspecting. I will not allow the ruin of the youth, the disintegration of families and the retrogression of communities, forced by criminals whose greed for money is as insatiable as it is devoid of moral purpose. Neither will I be immobilized into inaction by the fear that I will commit an act that will expose me to public condemnation or legal prosecution. You harm the children in whose hands the future of this Republic is entrusted, and I will hound you to the very gates of hell. [applause]

That is why I ask you to join me in this fight against illegal drugs and all forms of criminality.

The government, equipped with legal authority, and you, with the moral ascendancy over the sector you represent, can do so much, and hopefully eradicate this social scourge that plagues us no end.

Look beyond your biases, your prejudices, your ambition, your political agenda. The search for change will begin and end only when we look into ourselves and find it within.

Today, a multitude of problems confront us. No sooner is one problem solved [when] another surges forth in its place. But we will not be disheartened; we will not be cowed; we will not be overwhelmed.

It is during trying times and troubled events that the resilience, perseverance and determination of the people are tested. The Filipino is no stranger or neophyte to situations like the one we face today. We can, and we will, overcome as we did countless times in the past, [but] only if we work together towards a common goal.

Sad to say, despite all efforts, peace, especially in the Island of Mindanao, continues to elude us. But of course, it is not the peace of the dead but the peace of the living that we seek. Peace flits away like a butterfly when you try to snatch it by the wings. And our pursuit of peace continues.

The red insurgency has been with us for decades; the Muslim issue, for centuries.

So much time has lapsed, so many lives have been lost and so much destruction has been wrought but peace eludes us still. Sometimes I am almost tempted to conclude that peace might not be able to come during our lifetime.

But believe me, it will not be for want of trying. And I will persist in our goal of attaining peace [up] to the last day of this administration and maybe even beyond although in a different capacity. [applause]

There is rebellion in Mindanao. The extremists have declared it their purpose to establish a caliphate within Philippine territory along the teachings and beliefs of [the] Islamic State of Iraq and Syria or otherwise known as ISIS. The battle of Marawi has dealt a terrible blow to our quest for peace especially now that an alien ideology and a radical shift in purpose have been injected into the local setting.

I declared Martial Law in Mindanao because I believed that that was the fastest way to quell the rebellion at the least cost of lives and properties. [applause] At the same time, the government would be adequately equipped with the constitutional tool not only to prevent the escape of rebels who can easily mingle and pretend to be civilian evacuees only to re-group in another place to fight another day, but also to prevent them from spreading their gospel of hate and violence in the rest of Mindanao.

Martial Law and the suspension of the Writ of Habeas Corpus enable the military to arrest, detain and question suspected members and sympathizers of the rebellion similar to what happened to the parents of the Maute brothers.

As president, I am reiterating my unwavering support and commitment to the soldiers of our Armed Forces and the members of our police force – [applause] those who are on the ground and in the battlefields and those who are risking their lives for our country and our democracy. I have your backs. To those who oppose and think that all these efforts are out of order, I hold myself – me and me alone should be responsible. [applause]

The people of Marawi need help. Caught in the crossfire between government troops and Muslim extremists, they have been through hell and we need to help them rise and move forward.

If we cannot provide for the poor and the needy who are many, then we will not be able to keep from harm the rich who are few.

At the vanguard of our struggle for peace and order are our Armed Forces and Police. They are the silent heroes who risk their lives everyday for our country’s security. In recognition of their valor, we have crafted a program to provide them with comprehensive social assistance, including financial, should they meet harm in the performance of their duty. For the family left behind by those who fell or are rendered totally disabled in the line of duty, we shall provide shelter, health care assistance, education, and employment. That is my way of telling our troops: never fear, do your duty. I stand behind you. So does this government and all its agencies. [applause]

To decisively address insurgency and terrorism, we are working doubly hard towards [achieving] a stronger and more credible national defense system for the country. We continue to strengthen the defense capability of the AFP as a deterrence against terrorists, lawless elements, and other threats.

My fellow citizens, what I have said so far about the events in Marawi and its neighboring environs is only a part of a looming problem, which will cut across all classes and all sectors of society and eventually affect the entire country from north to south, from east to west, given the fact that Mindanao supplies a great part of our country’s food requirements. I refer to climate change, which could bring drought and long dry spells affecting food production in Mindanao, given the fact that Mindanao is unusually warming. I ask all agencies involved in food production to look into this and act accordingly.

Also, I am appealing to all our legislators to immediately pass the National Land Use Act or NALUA [applause] to ensure the rational and sustainable use of our land and our physical resources, given the competing needs of food security, housing, businesses and environmental conservation.

Ours is a rich country. Wealth that this country is endowed with [is] a gift from God to be utilized for the [people’s] welfare and the common good. I do not believe that this gift was given to us to be merely viewed or appreciated, but to be extracted from the earth and utilized to make life worth living.

That is why I say that it is not enough that we mine this wealth. What is more important is that we convert the raw material thereof into finished products for international and local purposes. [applause] That way, it will not only be the few who are the rich but also the poor who are many who will benefit therefrom.

Therefore, I call on our industrialists, investors [and] commercial barons to put up factories and manufacturing establishments right here in the Philippines to process our raw materials into finished products. [applause]

At this point in my administration, if possible, we shall put a stop to the extraction and exportation of our mineral resources to foreign nations [applause] for processing abroad and importing them back to the Philippines in the form of consumer goods at prices twice or thrice the value of the original raw materials foreign corporations pay for them.

However, in the extraction and utilization of these resources, extreme care must be exercised [applause] that we do not recklessly and needlessly harm the environment. [applause] Responsible, regulated and sustainable development is what we advocate and require. The protection of the environment must be made a priority [applause] ahead of mining and all other activities that adversely affect one way or another. And this policy is non-negotiable. [applause]

I sternly warn…. I am warning all mining operations and contractors to refrain from the unbridled and irresponsible destruction of our watersheds, forests, and aquatic resources. You have gained much from mining, we only get about 70 billion a year, but you have considerably neglected your responsibility to protect and preserve – and even the tax, it’s about five percent – environment for posterity.

I am holding all mining companies and its officials responsible for the full and quick clean-up, restoration [and] rehabilitation of all areas damaged by mining activities, and the extension of all necessary support to the communities that have suffered mining’s disastrous effects on their health, [applause] livelihood, and environment, among others.

Ganito ‘yan eh. Medyo alis muna ako diyan sa….Sasakit ang mata ko diyan sa y*** na ‘yan. [laughter] Alam mo, you have the mining. I have to grant you a mining because you have complied with all the requirements of the law. And I cannot… I’d be subject to a mandamus if everything is perfect and you have every right to mine. But in doing so, you destroy the rivers, you destroy the streams, from which the poor people fish – halwan or mudfish – and that is protein for the day for them.

Ngayon makita mo naman not only Gina Lopez gave you a clear picture of what was happening horrendously. Nakita mo kay Ted Failon – ’yung kay Ted Failon, talagang nanood ako, dalawang beses. And I realized that I have to do something about it as a Filipino. [applause]

Alam mo, okay na ‘yung mining. Subsidiary ka lang ng isang another giant corporation or you’re a sister company of a telecommunication, hindi kayo magugutom. But look at the picture shown to you. For once, they behaved correctly ang ABS-CBN. Tingnan mo ‘yung pelikula ni Ted Failon. I salute him for coming with it. [applause]

You see the palayan… Ang palayan tumuyo at ang soil nag-crack. So the farmers cannot eat anymore. They are reduced to the garbage of what you can get there, salvage anything and sell it to the scrap. Ganun ang nangyari sa Pilipino. Hindi ko kayo kalaban. As a matter of fact, you give government almost 70 billion. Pero actually maliit lang ’yan.

Ngayon, nakikita ninyo itong mga palayan na tumutuyo and the rivers wala ng isda. The only source of protein. Hindi ka naman pwedeng mag-hunting. May makita kang eagle diyan, barilin mo, preso ka. Pakainin mo ‘yung… Saan mo ipa…?

Try to go out, sumama tayo – kayo sa akin. And try to see how hard it is for them to survive. Now ito ang… Gusto mo ganito ang pangyayari, tutal sobra-sobra naman ‘yang pera ninyo, 'adre, sa totoo lang. Mayor ako eh, I can look at your corporate earnings, your sister company, I can pierce the corporate identity, kayo rin pala. And even diyan sa mga newspaper. When you are not supposed to… You know, ‘pag newspaper ka you are supposed to be 100 percent Filipino. And yet when you start to pierce their identity, it is pala fully owned by Americans. Ganun ang nangyari eh. It’s just a matter of piercing the…

So wala masyado ako… ABS, Rappler kayo ba ‘yan? Have you tried to pierce your identity and it will lead you to America? Do you know that? And yet the Constitution requires you to be 100 percent – media – Filipino. Rappler, try to pierce the identity and you will end up American ownership. Mayaman na kayo, mga mining companies. Ito ang deal ko sa inyo, either I will raise the taxes, ang kumikita niyan i-reserve ko to compensate for those who are suffering and in agony. [applause]

You have to come up with a substitute, either spend to restore the virginity of their source or I will tax you to death. [applause] Kasi ‘yung taxes makuha ko, talagang ibubuhos ko. Ngayon, if you can make an arrangement, an inventory of the – ’yung nasira – ’yung mga tao nagutom pati ‘yung river nila wala nang makuha because… You know guys, kayong mga taga-Davao we are not new to it, you want to see horror in your lifetime? Akong bahala. NPA huwag muna kayong magpagara-gara diyan, away-away kay magpunta kami samahan ko sila. You stop your – puro hambog lang kayo diyan. Punta tayo doon sa Diwalwal, doon sa [inaudible] and I will show you the river. Up there at the source, it’s so pristine. But doon sa – right at the start of the boundary where the millings are started, the water there is not clear, it is not brown, it is black. Your one peso will win one million from me if I am lying. Kung gusto mo isama ko kayo bukas doon. Ngayon, ‘pag tinarget tayo ng mga g***** NPA na ‘yan eh problema natin ‘yan lahat. Sabay-sabay na lang tayo. Bakante ang presidency, bakante ang Senado pati ang congressman. Pero totoo ‘yan, you should visit the… Even the first spade, even the first spade full of earth that you extract and throw it away of no use. Itabi mo lang ‘yan diyan eh because it’s an open pit, you dig and dig and dig, is already the first spade there is the decreasing of Mother Earth.

Alam mo ang isa pang galit sa mining? Si Speaker. He comes from a mining town but he hates mining. Ako naman kasi mga kaibigan ko ‘yung iba, ‘yung mga classmate ko mga vice president ng mining, magpunta sila dito… But it reduces into something – the damage that you have caused. It’s not about our friendship. It’s not about years of being in the same room. It’s not about being fraternity brothers. But it is something that… [raises his right hand] Ganun ’yan eh.

Alam mo ‘yung martial law, I am not so much endeavored diyan sabihin ninyo na hindi ninyo ibigay? Okay lang. Wala akong problema diyan. Maski sabihin ninyo na tama na? Okay lang. Then I will still fight. The way I will fight the war. If it is not acceptable to the normal of civilian conduct, then I am sorry because I am not fighting a civilian war, I am stopping violence and rebellion. [applause] Hindi talaga ako…

Ibigay man ninyo o hindi, para sa akin wala. Because ako, I do not intend to go beyond my term. As a matter of fact, mas gusto kong barilin ako doon sa likod. Eh hindi masyado ako itong bilib itong trabahong ito? Akala ko bilib ako. Pagdating ko ah l****, sakit ng ulo. [applause]

Totoo. Kayo nakikinig kayo. Wala akong pinirmahan ni isa, p**** i**** ’yan na para pagkain. Pagkain-pagkain sa opisina, eh bayaran ninyo ‘yan. Maglabas ako. I do not collect anything. I do not remember. I do not sign anything there until now. Wala akong allowance wala akong tinatanggap lahat except my salary. Tapos dalawang pamilya pa ang maghati. Anong masama niyan? [applause and cheers] Sige kayo pakpak diyan. Lahat naman tayo. [laughter] I can count my… Not even the two hands, one hand lang na exempted sa rule na ‘yan. Dalawa, tatlo, apat, lima. Lokohin ninyo ako, ba’t tayo pa ba ang maglokohan? Just because this is Congress it has to be a secret, secret. Maniwala kayong mga ito? Pareho kaming lahat niyan. Ayaw pa tumawa kunwari. [laughter and applause]

So I will increase the taxes. Then I will think of something that will compensate or make up for the damage or at least the income restored. Otherwise, I’ll have to stop mining. I will ask you to stop it. It’s not good. We are a small group of islands, hindi naman marami. The coastal, marami ‘yan kasi marami paikot-ikot, but we are in a contiguous territory, maliit lang tayo.

You must remember that there are so many billions of the future generations waiting in this stratosphere. Ang gusto ninyo para hindi na kayo mandamay, huminto na kayo ng ano. Then let us go to… Because this will not end here. How about the billions and billions and billions of Filipinos who will come after us? Kawawa naman. They’ll have to scratch Mother Earth to eat. By this time kung walang upheaval, no regeneration will occur, we are almost like talagang ginaganun natin ang – maliit na lang ang makuha nila. But maawa naman kayo. Makikita mo ‘yung apo mo kung ganun mo na lang… Kung ganun mo na lang ‘yung – embrace mo ‘yung apo mo sa pangalawang asawa. ‘Yung isa ganun rin. ‘Di ba? ‘Di ba, sir? [laughter] Suntukin kita diyan ngayon, liar ka.

Finally, let me make this appeal to those directly engaged in mining. Declare your correct income [and] pay your correct taxes. Believe me, your failure to do so will be your undoing and eventual ruin. [applause]

Hindi na ako makatakbo, matanda na ako. I don’t think I’ll even survive the five years. Pero pagka sinabi ko upakan kita, upakan talaga kita.

To our employees and officials of the LGUs tasked with monitoring these mining operations within their territorial jurisdictions, do your job without fear or favor. I [hold] you absolutely responsible for any misdeed or failure [by] the mining entities to comply – do not comply or comply with the guidelines, rules and regulations governing mining operations and activities within your area of responsibility. I mean it. Do not try to test my resolve. Absolutely I have nothing to lose except my life.

While we can control the acts of man, no one can control [or] stop the fury and rampage of weather gone wild. When nature fights back, it does so with a vengeance.

We have seen the terrible toll that Super typhoon Yolanda and the succeeding typhoons exacted in terms of human life and property. And we still have to recover from the beating that we got both during and in the aftermath of those mega-typhoons.

Aside from droughts, tempests and other problems taking shape which, according to DOST-PHIVOLCS – it is no longer just a distant possibility but a probability: Earthquakes.

The series of damaging quakes in Leyte, Surigao and nearby provinces and islands attest to this. We were told that it is no longer a question of “if” but a matter of “when.”

Thus, we need to act decisively and fast because the threat is huge, real and imminent.

Come to think of it really, they say that there is no perfect instrument or human acumen can really predict earthquake. I hope it will not come. Kasi kung magdating ’yung sabi nila ‘yung “Big One”, I hope it will be just in the mountains and in the rural areas. Because if it’s right – sabihin nila tinatakot nila ang… Media kasi… Nandito eh in the speech, I reviewed it last night. I am calling [on] both houses of Congress to expeditiously craft a law establishing a new authority or department that is responsive to the prevailing 21st century conditions and empowered to best deliver [an] enhanced disaster resiliency and quick disaster response.

While the law is [being] crafted with extreme urgency, we need to undertake immediate action to ensure disaster resiliency and effective response in the greater [Metro] Manila area, which is our country’s seat of governance, center of business, commerce, and the academe. Disaster resiliency of Metro Manila and the surrounding provinces is a matter of urgent [national ] concern.

Iyon nandito ‘yan, tinatakot nila dito because of the high-rise buildings and… Ilang tao ang nakatira diyan? Kung… Kaya kaya ito sa isang sinkhole? I mean if it cracks and it goes down, can we still manage to go up? God, huwag ngayon ha kay nandito ako. Hintayin mo lang ‘yan sila na lang sila dito nag-aaway. [laughter]

I am directing the Cabinet Cluster on Climate Change Adaptation and Disaster Risk Management to immediately work hand in hand with the concerned LGUs, the private sector and the affected communities themselves, in undertaking disaster [resiliency] measures, antidotes.

We all need to act fast.

With all the foregoing said, what then is the state of the nation today?

I will mince no words and neither will I window-dress the situation [that] we are in. Let me answer in two brief sentences. We are in for trouble because we live in troubled and uncertain times. And I fear that things might get worse before they become better. But like I said I hope we will cope, we hope and pray.

The West Philippine Sea issue and federalism are matters that we have to tackle sooner or later.

On the other hand, despite our recent gains in improving the peace and order situation in the country, there is still so much to be desired and if we are to completely eradicate the menace of illegal drugs, criminality and corruption, we must do it.

I therefore ask Congress to act on all pending legislations to reimpose the death penalty on heinous crimes — especially on the trafficking of illegal drugs.

There is a shortage… No, no, no. There is a short clip of CNN about people in Massachusetts, was it there? Iyong clip nila ang ipinakita. Tiningnan… Pakitingin lang… It’s repeated for almost every week yata ‘yang mga short clips. Tingnan mo ‘yung mga tao doon na hinayaan nilang mag… They are there, they live under the bridge, they are getting thin, they are doing nothing. Nakaganun lang sila tapos po-pose ng ano… And they are aplenty there. They do not work, wala.

Tapos sabi ng UN… Is he here? Are you there iyong UN representative? Na sinabi mo na shabu will not affect the brain? Are you here? Raise your right hand, if you’re here. Do not worry. I will just… Do not – the word “delude” as into you… Iyong mga ano ninyo na – but we know everyday that one family raped, dalawa and all are dead. Then you trivialize it with human rights and due process. Okay ako niyan. When you go into an anger, when you burst with rage, okay ‘yan. But with so many killings as brutal and as cruel as what happened, if you add human rights and due process, you stink and your mouth smells. If you want to criticize, criticize, condemn the act, stop there. But do not give the excuse or do not make it trivial by saying human rights at least we’ll be protected... Iyan ang pinakab***** na magawa ng isang tao. When you criticize, stick on one topic. Then you find an event where you can talk about human rights and due process, but do not talk about it in the same time when there is a carnage and you begin to blabber, talk about human rights. Lalong nagagalit ang tao. Eh p****** i** mo. May namatay na diyan, akala mo kung sino ka. [applause] What have you done in the name of human rights? Seventy-seven – you have the records. You can summon the police. Seventy-seven before I became president. All drug- related, 77,000. And you trivialize that with a conference… At tsaka pumunta dito ang tatanungin ‘yung nasa presuhan na pinireso dahil nag – just imagine…

I challenge you, you want a debate in public? Okay, we’ll have it. I will challenge you how also you trivialize the thing by – ’yung binibigyan niyo ng importansiya si De Lima. You all know, you were all here. You conducted the investigation. You heard the witnesses. You saw the videos. Is she a credible woman? Can she be a moral person? [applause] Puro kayo drama diyan sa…

When you talk about an incident, talk about it, then condemn, condemn the police. But do not connect it with due process and human rights. Mag-mukha kang g*** sa harap ng Pilipino. You know why I get this rating? I could not be brighter than you and my work is not more important or your vocation is not less than mine. But when you talk in public carry the proper message. Kaya mag-82 kayo or kaya binobombahan niyo kasi ako ng ganun. Sasabihin naman ng mga tao, “Eh tama ‘yan. Tama ‘yan si Duterte.” Kasi nangyayari eh. Eh kayo man ang front sa pa-ganun-ganun, eh ‘pag may namatay diyan na maraming massacre, ni-rape mga babae, bata, hindi kayo umiimik. [applause] Maya-maya pagdating ng mga – [applause and cheers] pagdating nitong mga Western expert kuno, you give them so much premium and importance. Saan ba ang utak ninyo? Bakit kayo bilib diyan sa puti? Tingnan mo ang puti, panahon ni Obama, una ‘yung spokesman ng State Department. Akala mo kung sino. Akala nila mas bright pa sila sa akin. Then the staff of the President, then Obama.“I would like to remind Mr. Duterte that the policy of…” Eh ‘di yari ako. Pagdating ni Trump, “Oh yes, Mr. President, I’ve been expecting your call. You are doing it all right… And this G*******…” [applause] Uwi na ako. T**** i*** ‘yan.

So? That’s the value of the country that you value. Ambivalent. Parang electric fan. Okay dito o hindi na okay, it’s vacillating. Tapos kayong mga – bilib kayo. Hindi ko talaga maintindihan ang Pilipino. It takes for an American to say that I’m a son of a b****. And it takes for an American to say, “Oh you’re great. You’re a hero in your country.” O saan ako pumunta dito ngayon? [laughter]

It is time for us to fulfill our mandate to protect our people from these crimes that have victimized… You know, huwag ninyo akong takot-takutin niyang preso ‘yung international court of justice. S***, I am willing to go to prison for the rest of my life. Ang importante sa akin ginagaw ko ‘yung gusto ko. [applause]

Alam mo kasi in this country it is a rule of majority. I did it for the 50 plus one because in a vote of 100, I get 51, 50 plus one. Fifty is one-half, one, that is majority of one, I win. ‘Yung 49, ‘yon ‘yung mga… I do not have to make them happy. But when the time comes, eh kung malasin ako, pupunta ako sa presuhan, do not worry about me. I can take it. Noong maliit pa ako, labas-pasok ako sa… Wala pa ‘yang law ni Pangilinan. Labas-pasok na ako sa presuhan. Kunin ninyo ‘yung record sa pulis doon sa Davao. Takutin na, “He will be prosecuted.” Hoy, abogado ako because I will…

Sabi ko nga, everybody is entitled to come here and question me, but I have to question you also. At para magaling, let us make it official. We go to court and we tell the judge that we are hearing by an international body, can we have it judicially recorded? And I will place them under oath. Mahuli ko man talaga ‘yan sila. May pinatay ako, tama ‘yan. When I was mayor, a little over… For 23 years ako mayor ng Davao eh. Makita mo ang Davao ngayon, you have been LGUs before. What city is now hitting nine growth percent? Eh nandoon pa kami sa Mindanao, binobomba pa kami sa Davao. Davao is nine growth. Tapos sabihin ninyo… Ngayon, paano ngayon i-nine mo ‘yung – palabas mo itong nine we are about to hit six or so, sabi nila. Pero ‘pag hayaan mo lang ako, mag-abot ito ng 21, the highest in the world. [applause] Kayo lang ang taga-pigil eh.

It is time for us to fulfill our mandate to protect… Tapos na ‘yan. Kindly… For so long… We have to act decisively on this contentious issue.

Capital punishment is not only about deterrence. It is also about retribution. Make no mistake about that.

Iba kasi ako eh. Let us understand each other including the international community. Ang aming – our criminal system uses the Revised Penal Code. That is a law that was given to us by the Spaniards, the original Revised Penal Code. Though it was translated into English and in this two books, three books, there are the definition of crimes and the penalties and everything. And the thrust of that Revised Penal Code, ladies and gentlemen, is the essence of retribution. That is why you have penalties. There is also the word “positivist theory” that you can nurture a criminal into goodness provided he goes to prison for two years, three years, he’s released, he’s a sex offender. When he goes out, he rapes again, kidnaps another girl and makes her a hostage for so many years. Ganun kayo eh. Admit it, ganun kayo. You are so too lenient about this son of a b****, a human being that has a virulent brain and his enemy is society.

And many at times, there were sex offenders in America released only to rape and kidnap again and kill in just a few months after release. In the Philippines, it is really an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. You took a life then you must pay for life. That is the only way to even. You cannot place a premium on the human mind that he will go straight. Nobody can. Not even your best scientist. No one has ever fathomed how a person would react especially in committing crimes. That’s the only way to do it to instill fear, that if you do it, you will die. That’s the advantage of criminals and rebels and terrorists because they think that you are afraid to die.

That’s why when I went to Marawi, I was asked by the media, “Why are you here?” “I am here because my soldiers are here and I came here to die also.” [applause] Because any battle, any fierce encounter, you have to be of equal equanimity. Gusto siyang mamatay, eh ‘di gusto ko ring mamatay.

They say that they use the name of God, and the Christians say, “we have the same thing.” I read the Ecclesiastes 3. What does it say? Even during elections, there is a time to be great and a time for defeat. A time to be in the skies, emblazoned there and a time to be [inaudible] somebody. A time to have money, a time to be hard up. A time to just walk so many kilometers to school and a time for graduation and being a lawyer. A time to be… I don’t know what I am now. There‘s always a time. [laughter and applause]

Ganun ‘yan eh. So I’ll match you. ‘Pag sinabi mong, “Gusto kong mamatay.” Anak ka ng… Dalawa tayo. This bully, you know I had dinner with them sa Bayan. Itong NDF because I used to be friends really with the NDF. I was crossing the ideological borders before. Ako ‘yung nakakapasok sa teritoryo and we were friends really. But times have changed because God placed me here and I take care of a Republic. Sabi nila doon “bully” daw ako. T******* pala kayo, talagang bully ako. [laughter and applause] P***** i**. Talagang bully ako especially to the enemies of the state, talagang bully ako. [applause]

Ito pa, sabi ko sa mga sundalo, ‘yung mga human rights na ano, you are flying everywhere, anywhere ‘yung mga utak ninyo. I said, “Take no prisoners.” Which is [garbled] – “kill them”. Which is correct? But you don’t listen to my speech. This media – lalo na itong ABS – kunin lang ‘yang, “kill them.” [laughter]

’Yan ang problema ninyo kaya minura ko kayo. Walang Presidente na p*******i** kayo because you are not behaving. Now you’re asking me for talks… [applause and cheers] When you publish in the newspaper or quote us in media, itong mga reporters would only quote “kill them.”

I said, “Kill them in a fight. If you have to shoot them, shoot them at the heart or the head.” Sabi ko. Why? Because they will be detained here in Marawi, wala tayong presuhan. [laughter] ngayon, and the courts will always insist that they will be – that’s the law – that they will be tried and detained in the place where they committed the crime. Kaya huwag kayong mag – patayin talaga ninyo, kasi ilagay natin ‘yan diyan sa barracks natin diyan, sa ating Mechanized Division. Pag-eskapo niyan, dalhin ‘yung kanyon natin, ipaputok pa sa atin. [laughter] Marami. How many jail – [anong tawag dito?] – jailbreaks in Mindanao, in Cotabato alone? Six. Cotabato City, four. Ang jail doon, nire-raid tapos pinapalabas.

Alam ba ninyo ’yan? Because you do not publish. Or itong mga taga-Maynila… Hindi kayo, mga bright kayo, bilib ako. Mga g****g****. Sabi na “Why do you…?” Why? What happened last April in Davao? It was bombed. How many were killed? Twenty-seven. Few years ago, the church was bombed twice. How many died? Fifty-nine. The airport just as the people were coming out of the departure – ah arrival – it was bombed. How many died? Thirty-two. In the wharf 3, nuns were lining up there. I had to scoop the brain of the nun to put it in a can because the face was shattered. Zamboanga. And you say that the violation is only in Marawi? Torpe. Talaga kayong… Mag-usap tayo ngayon. Dalhin ko kayo doon sa mga biyuda. Kailan lang ’yun?

Huwag niyong sabihin na “It’s only in Marawi.” Rebellion has been going on in Mindanao. Walang sinasanto doon. Hindi lang ninyo binabasa nang husto. What’s the… It’s very porous. Kung separate islands ‘yan, maybe. Kung separate ’yan – very porous, they can go… And Mindanao – this is not to… The Moro has nothing to do with it, pareho tayo. Pareho tayong Maranao, so just shut up. Huwag kayong ma… Ito ang totoo.

Maraming Muslim sa Mindanao. Lahat… Eh sa Abra, meron eh. In this fight….Well, where do you think the Moro would side? Kung patayan na. They will side with government? Kung ako ngayon, kung nakatira ako, hindi kami umalis ng – hindi ako dinala ng nanay ko sa labas. I’ll be a resident of Marawi, what do you think will be my sentiment? Sulu. Davao, puro Muslim enclaves ‘yan, there are enclaves, parang baryo-baryo. Kapag sentimiyento ang putukan, magputok ‘yan sabay-sabay.

On another thing, I’ll talk it about in the conference. Sumobra itong Left eh. Maggawa ka ng bahay – nakawin. Ang sabi ko sa sundalo, “Do not force the issue. I will just build yours. Ibigay mo na lang.”

May project ngayon, gusto na naman nilang kuhanin. Do not commit that mistake. Here and now, I will tell you, including the Congress of the Republic of the Philippines: You do anarchy, I will order the soldiers and the police to shoot. Even if I have to bury thousand of Filipinos. Huwag ninyo akong ganunin.

Either you’re… Either… Let us understand this beginning today, either we have laws in this country or we do not. We enforce the laws against the miners and the rich, but I will also enforce laws against anarchy, disturbance, and create trouble. Kayo rin, natatakot din eh. [applause]

Takutin ninyo ako na occupy the streets? Anak ng jueteng. You stay there, you ask for two days, I will give you six months. Huwag kayong umalis diyan. Kainin ninyo pati ‘yung dumi ninyo diyan.

Takut-takutin mo ang gobyerno. I’m sorry I’ve exceeded my time, but… Eh kailangan kong sabihin eh. Para maintindihan din nila. Tutal nandito na lang rin ako sa media. Nakikinig pati lahat. Kayong mga Left, I will not talk to you. Why should I? [applause] Huwag mo na akong pilitin na magpatayo kayo mga pro-poor, shut up. Wait for two years, because I have…

You know, this is my proposal. I may be totally wrong and I will accept it, but this is mine. From now on, I will save money for the Armed Forces of the Philippines. We have lost so much soldiers. [applause] And there are thousands already incapacitated to fight. Pati ’yung police ko, araw-araw ninyong ina-ambush. Pati ang convoy ko, kasi doon ako mag-sakay, ina-ambush nila.

Pati akong – g***. P*****i**, pati ako, patayin nila. Sabagay, malayo ako doon. Pero convoy ko kasi ‘yun eh. Waiting lang ako doon sa ano… Alam mo ginamitan niyo ng machine gun. Kaya lang armorized.

Kayong mga congressman, senador na ayaw ninyong – baka may kalaban kayo. Asawa ba ninyo ‘yung katira ninyo ngayon? [laughter] O inagaw ninyo? Pa-armorize ninyo. Totoo. Proven, M60. [applause] Si… Si Senator Drilon, M60, sir. Hindi talaga ‘to maalis. Kasi binara na nila. Nasira na lang ‘yung – ‘di talaga nila. And the soldiers inside were all there all the time, mina-machine gun na, hindi tatalab.

Mga g***, pati ‘yung convoy ko, ambushin. Hindi nila alam na nakasibat na ako. [applause] Kaya gusto niyo kong mag-usap tayo, no, sumobra kayo. Ikaw, Sison, tang … Mag-inom ka ng Tang ‘yung orange. [laughter] Matanda ka na. Kayong Pilipinas, makinig, buong Pilipinas. Kayong mga bata, kayong mga Lumad natives, itong matatanda na ito, Sison is sick. May colon cancer. Ang gastos ng Norway, sumurender na siya. Kasi naging isyu sa pulitika eh. This government who sponsored those – who provided the good offices. Matatalo sa eleksyon dahil sa issue diyan. Kasi pabalik-balik ang mga b****, kala mo mga turista. Wala namang pinag-uusapan.

Pagdating dito, gusto ng ganito, gusto ng ganyan, ah l*** mo. [laughter] Huwag mong sabihin ‘yung meaning doon sa mga bisita. Napura na ako ba. Talagang ano ako, sir. Masyadong demanding, ni hindi naman kayo nanalo ng elections ni minsan. You cannot even hang on into a barangay. And you keep on killing people, hindi lang ’yung mga pulis, pati ‘yung mga civilians na ayaw magsali sa kanila.

Kaya sabi ko ano – sabi ko talaga, “buang ka.” And sinabi ko talaga. Pardon pa si…. Pi****** i** ko talaga siya the other day sa Davao. Sinong tinatakot ninyo? Katanda-tanda na ninyo eh. At lahat tayo mamatay. Kayong mga naiwan diyan sa kalsada, mabuti pa umuwi kayo. Wala kayong makuha diyan sa komunista. [applause]

Do you think that if the ISIS prevails in this country that you will have a place in their society? You must be awfully stupid, as stupid. [applause] Wala kayong makuha. Lahat tayo damay. Thank you for allowing the exhaust dito.

In our sustained effort to achieve just and lasting peace [laughter and applause]… Class, be courteous. Do not make a noise. The visitors are listening. [laughter] Just and lasting peace for a [unified] nation, we are pursuing an inclusive peace process, promoting the participation of all stakeholders, including those conflict-affected areas.

We took steps to promote inclusiveness in the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) by expanding its membership through Executive Order Number 8 which I signed in November last year.

By giving representation to indigenous peoples, women, children, and sultanates, and key stakeholders in the drafting of the Bangsa[moro] Basic Law, we ensure a Bangsamoro government that truly reflects the aspirations of our Muslim brothers and sisters as well as our indigenous brethren. [applause]

We have embarked on various initiatives to advance our national interest in the global community. We pursue good relations with all nations anchored on an independent – on an independent foreign policy [applause] – and the basic tenets of sovereign equality, mutual respect and non-interference. [applause]

As an independent nation, we will uphold and promote our national interests in the international community. We will strengthen and seek partnership with those who share our values. We will engage nations with full respect for the rule of law, sovereign equality, and again, non-interference. These are the principles that we are upholding as we advance to this year for the meeting as the Chair of the ASEAN.

We have cultivated warmer relations with China through bilateral dialogues and other mechanisms, leading to easing of tensions between the two countries and improved negotiating environment on the West Philippine Sea.

At this point, allow me to take a step back in time, in 1901. In 1901, there was known as Balangiga, and that is Eastern Samar. It was the time for Philippine-American War.

A combined group of Filipino villagers and guerrillas, in an effort to defend Samar Island from the alien invaders, attacked and overwhelmed a US – a United States infantry garrison. Forty-eight American officers and men were slain in the attack. On the Filipino side, the casualty count was twenty-eight killed and twenty-two wounded.

In retaliation, US gunboats and patrols were sent to Balangiga, Samar with the order to “…make a desert of Balangiga” and to reduce Samar Island into an island of “howling wilderness,” where every male citizen from the age of ten and above, and capable of bearing arms, would be put to death. The Church bells of Balangiga were seized by the Americans as spoils of war.

Those bells are reminders of the gallantry and heroism of our forebears who resisted the American colonizers and sacrificed their lives in the process. Krag against bolo – krag was the standard rifle issued to the American troops. And that is how the historians describe.

[Nauna ka, pababa mo. Hindi, baba mo, tumataas ’yan.] [laughter] Mahirap talag kung director ka, ikaw pa ang speech. [laughter] Many historians describe – [sige] the Philippine-American war. That is why I say today; give us back those Balangiga bells. [applause] They are ours. They belong to the Philippines. [applause] They are part of our national heritage. [applause] Isauli naman ninyo. Masakit ’yun sa amin.

We now talk about our Overseas Filipinos. They are our heroes. They and their families have sacrificed much to the – for the country. We all know how a large part of our economic – economy comes from their remittances. That is why to ensure that their rights are protected, I ordered the increase of our assistance to the OFW from 400 million pesos to more than 1 billion. [applause]

We have been hard at work in securing the rights and welfare of our OFWs.

A year ago, I also warned government officials and employees that I will never tolerate corruption in my administration, not even a whiff of it. Let the dismissal of several high-ranking officials – whom I myself appointed – serve as a warning to all that I will never back down on my commitment to cleanse this government and corporation. [applause]

In order to bring government services closer to the people, we established hotlines [and] government centers that receive public concerns, one of which is the Hotline 911, which allowed us to receive and immediately respond to emergencies.

We also launched Hot – launched Hotline 8888, the Citizen’s Complaint Hotline. This is a public hotline facility that receives feedbacks or concerns on government services.

Since we launched this hotline, we have received numerous complaints from the public on government – slow government processing, unclear or changing procedures and requirements, centralized issuances of clearances and permits in Metro Manila and discourteous government employees, among others.

Time and again, iyong pag-transact ng ordinary...no, no the ordinary people who transact business in government. In the last ASEAN Ministerial conference, I don’t know why Malacanan has to – my office has to do some work for – or the orders like itong mga barong. It’s always the – that outfit takes care of the attire that will be given to the ministerial, this time to the heads of state.

Alam mo, I’d like to address this myself to government. Iyan bang bayaran, pabalik-balikin ninyo ang tao. I know that, because I’ve been Mayor for 23 years; I never allowed it in my city. But dito, alam mo iyang mga sastre, diyan sa Paranaque haggang Cavite, iyong mga tailoring diyan, ang negosyo ang niyan in bulk - Boy Scout, teacher’s uniform, Girl Scouts - naghahabol iyan sila ng mga kontrata. And they are just the stores that you find along the way until Cavite. They grouped together during times of ganito, may ASEAN and they look for a person to represent them. This is not—no offense intended, but you see they look for beautiful women, the young, who would do the talking, arrangement, you know, because it’s the—well, it’s the reality of life and the beautiful women get’s the attention always.

Tapos, pag na-deliver na nila, nasukatan na, pabalik-balikin ninyo and right there in Malacanan, it happened. So I will fire the lady, whoever was connected with her. As I have fired anybody else... a Cabinet member for buying an 18 million truck in Austria. That was not our contract, it was contract of the previous administration, 14 of those 18 million were already delivered. This Cabinet member was –I was informed about and I said, the legal –his legal office, to stop it.

You know what? He went just right ahead, travel there, signed something for the... another tranche of delivery. So right there, right in the Cabinet meeting I said, ‘were you able to read the opinion of your law, your own law office?’ He said no. But Sonny Dominguez was already passing to me the – iyong sa iPhone. So I was reading it, while I was talking to him. Sabi ko P***I** mo, you are fired, you are lying. And so I fired him. Go out of this office. I don’t want to see your face again. Ganoon ako ka istrikto. So iyong... the Cabinet members, they are here, they are only given noon, one year, two years, one month. The directors, makinig kayo sa gobyerno, bantay kayo. Directors, you are only given 15 days and I do not want Directors out of their office, you eat your lunch there, lahat kayong taga-gobyerno. So that you can resume to work immediately. [applause]

Now ito ang deal ko sa public. There is the 8888, I cannot stop corruption and wrongdoings if you do not cooperate. You text me. Libre iyan, 8888. You name the public official. Name his sins in that bulletin and I will take it from there. Do not be afraid about libel, I will take care of that. [applause] Iyon ang gawin ninyo. I have to have your help. Hindi kasi kayo mag-ano, wala eh. Lahat, police, military, lahat pati ako. If you think that some of—may nagawa ako na masama, di sabihin ninyo, do not be afraid. We are all workers of government! Kayo iyong employer namin. We get the money from your pocket to our pockets. Since when have you heard me talk about government and officials? I always address everybody ‘workers of government.’

I seldom mention Malacanan Palace, it is not a Palace, it is just a house of wood. So why should I call it the Palace. Give me something like the European style. Kaya ako I just called it office, Palace-Palace ka diyan eh. And besides, all the rats of Pasig are there. [Laughter] It’s just beside Pasig River. So, iyong lahat ng mga daga diyan kung saan-saan, doon nagla-landing eh, it has a wide field. And they are not killed because they are presidential mouse. [Laughter] Iyon ang sabi ng...sundalo. Sir, hindi daw ipagbaril, ke presidential mouse, P***I** mabuti pa ang mouse dito, hindi pa pinapatay, iyong tao kinakatay ninyo.

The people’s patience is wearing thin. So is mine.

I am reiterating my directive to all government agencies from frontline services to our people from womb to tomb -- to further streamline their respective services to make these truly efficient, and people-friendly.

We want to ensure that our people receive the quality services that they deserve, minus the delays caused by bureaucratic red tape. I expect speedy reforms along this line.

We will right size the national government. Let us trim the excess fat and add more muscle through the expeditious passage of “The Act Rightsizing the National Government to Improve Public Service Delivery and for other Purposes.” I therefore urge Congress to pass this at the soonest.

For the Government Owned and Controlled Corporations, isa pa kayo. The implementation of the existing Salary Standardization Law pending the review in the Compensation and Position Classification System, it’s excessive, extravagant, and unconscionable. Salaries and allowances, incentives, benefits and bonuses across the Government Owned and Controlled Corporations at this time increases will have to pass by my office; and I am not inclined to increase your allowances, bonuses and salaries at this time. [Applause] Wala na.You cannot do it on your own. You have to direct it to the Executive Secretary and I will just tell you, I am not inclined to give increases right now. Maybe seven years from now, when Drilon makes it to the presidency.

I also appeal to the Supreme Court to seriously consider the national interest and our development goals before issuing TROs and injunctions on critical government projects and cases involving government assets.

I am just a co-worker also, ladies and gentlemen. May I be allowed to be also, just as frank. Tutal wala naman akong ina-ano eh... I do not need to offend you, but I cite, for example, the Supreme Court TRO that prevents the Department of Health from distributing subdermal implants, which will cause the wastage of P350 million worth of taxpayers’ money. I also note that since its issuance two years ago, this TRO has impaired the government’s ability to fully implement responsibly family planning and methods and the RH Law.

It is time that we put an end to the practice of some parties of resorting technicalities in our laws, prevent the government from fulfilling its mandate.

Ganito iyan, Ma’am, eh. Tutal, this as good as any other time to talk to you and may I be understood by you. I am sorry to say this. Really I am, I do not intend to do it. But if you have to talk about government and our sins, which I am not an exception or are...you know delays, lahat naman tayo nagkakamali.

Ganito iyan, two things, wala na talaga akong panahon. I don’t know if I can make another SONA again in the future. It’s not for me to tell that. Itong TRO has been the bane of projects and even Consunji, iyong mga Ayala nag-aaway iyan. Just to make you understand na hindi lang kayo. Tapos iyang TRO na iyan, would delay the projects. Now God... and I am asking Congress find me a law na kung may bidding naman at it was regular, dapat ang korte or somebody else should not be messing it up because it will delay the projects which has been the case in the provinces. Alam mo mag-file iyan ng kaso, either it is really the truth, well the COA will found out or makahati siya. I will withdraw the case and dissolve the TRO of course, then you just give me a few...sabihin mo 10%. Ganoon ang ugali ng Pilipino. Kaya iyang TRO na iyan is the bane of our efficiency. And I really do not know whether—I will not attribute anything, Ma’am, sa Supreme Court. Maybe I am at fault, so I am sorry, if I misquote or I did not have the complete facts.

But itong Congress na ito passed the Reproduction Law. It was already a law na dapat i-implement, because we are really going into a family planning. I am not for abortion; I am not for birth control. But certainly, I am for the giving of the freedom to a Filipino family the size ng pamilya niya. [Applause] How many children would they be able to support and send to school?

Ang nangyari nitong TRO mo, sir/ma’am, may na nag-file doon sa inyo, Supreme Court, tapos nag-issue kayo ng TRO two years ago. In the meantime iyong – ang gobyerno nagbili ng medisina itong ‘Subdermal’ pati itong mga pills worth 360. It was not really a reckless purchase; it was in preparation for the implementation of the law because hindi naman akalain na mag-TRO – and it has been two years, the medicines will expire next month. I told Ubial – the Health Secretary - to find out if there is a nation, a law which would allow it and i-donate na lang rather than go to waste. Iyan ho ang nangyari. I do not blame you, you might have been very busy or something. Wala—ako I’m just—I am below you actually. Pero sinasabi ko lang—may isa pa. Huwag na lang itong speech, walang makuha diyan.

The bane isa pa – itong…the Congress and tayo sa gobyerno including the judges and justices, should understand that by this time, iyong lowest bid iyon ang nagpo-promote ng graft and corruption sa ating bayan. [applause] COA, you are here at malaman na lang ninyo na may violation ako. Doon sa military I do not allow them to bid but just to buy the weapons from everywhere. Because almost all countries are making arms, the tawag nila – small arms industry. We are just fighting a rebellion. True, we do not need the armaments, but diyan sa Marawi you have to hit hard because they are pre-positioned inside buildings. And until now we cannot proceed fast because there are 300 hostages.

Sabi ko, Do not assault. If necessary we’ll just have to wait, wait it out but we have to give food. You do not go. I don’t care if they are Moro or Christian, it’s not—we do not have that luxury. Kasi kapag—there’s a distinct possibility that we are there, they will just behead everybody. So find out a way to do it, if you cannot find a way to do it then just I just said, “Wait it out,” iyan na ang nakatagal. Baka sabihin hindi marunong itong sundalo. Ako iyong pipigil. Initially, sabi ko ang bomba eh. “Sir, hindi talaga madala sir. Every window is occupied iyong high rise sir.”

And we were losing because of the snipers. And they are in a hurry, I said, “slow down.” When I was—hindi ako nagyayabang, when I was in the camp sa Ranao, well, I was briefing—I was being briefed by the military and I was giving the instructions. I heard about 16 pumutok at saka iyong bala na weng, weng, weng. Iyong mga reporter nandoon sa likod ng stage kasi semento iyon eh. We will—is this is the way how it should wait, then I will wait. Unless you can find a solution, somebody here who has the good, even a horse sense to negotiate for the release of—

Iyang itong isang—ibalik ko iyong lowest bid. “Alam mo ang ganda niyan adre ha.” Ang magbabagsak ng lowest bid iyong walang pera. Ang magbabagsak ng lowest bid sasabihin niya doon sa… “Magbibigay po ako sa inyo,” kung sino-sino iyan mga official. So, lowest bid papanaluhin siya. So with no capital magbibigay siya ng pera tapos bibigay—lahat bigyan niya, connected who will...lahat. Pagkatapos niyan if it’s 100 million projects, he has to pay so many guys, ang naiwan niya 100... out of the 100, 40 million na lang, so that is the cost of the project.



So when I was campaigning for the presidency, I was all over the Philippines. My God, I could see a –the appropriation, pero ang Airport nila 3 meters long, so ginawa na lang basketball court. [Laughter] And there is a province here, hindi kayo. Not you. If you look into the records back in time na puro na complex ang roads diyan, talagang daan dito, daan doon pero pagpumunta ka isang daan lang. It’s only one highway, that is how corruption destroys the nation.



Ngayon, last. I have to say this, kailangan ko siyang sabihin sir eh. I was elected June 30, nag-oath ako sa – July nagpunta na ako sa Davao –sa AFP Medical Center. Nakuwento ko na po ito sa inyo? Hindi pa? Tapos sabi ko, “I’m quite familiar, kasi I signed a lot of –noong mayor ako eh. Sabi ko, “May MRI ba kayo?” sabi ko—sabi niya, “Wala sir.” Sabi ko, “May state of the art ba kayo na X-ray?” Sabi niya, “Wala sir.” Sabi ko, may hyperbaric ba kayo?” That’s the chamber where you are placed inside iyong if suffer the bends, iyong –you are the…nagdi-deep dive ka. But it is also high pressure that can arrest gangrene, especially those who are extracted from the field of battle about two days na, gangrene sets in. So they are placed there and it can work miracles for our wounded soldier.

So in one upuan, one setting, you did this…then I saw the building and I went inside, iyong drainage nila bumabalik. So I said...you know I’m really surprised. You know, military men… would you allow that kind of thing? The dirt is going back to the… how do you expect the sailors to—the soldiers to get well? Tapos that’s the only building, the oldest. I said okay you rehabilitate it, I’ll give you a new one, in the meantime.

But about last month, I went to the back of my office, doon sa barracks ng Presidential Guards. So there were groundbreaking for the hospitals of the soldiers, and I asked the soldiers who were there also from V. Luna, “Are you now using the equipments?” Alam mo ang sinagot sa akin? “Sir, tayo-tayo na lang mag-usap. Huwag na lang ‘yan sila.” T***ina, wala… hindi pa na-deliver. Sinabi ko, if this is the way how you treat our soldiers and they are dying now, and that machine was ordered a year ago, then a coup d’état, a mutiny is not a surprise to me.

Kaya sabi ko kay Ubial, hindi niya kasalanan… it’s because of the procurement, pero ganoon kahaba. Is Secretary Ubial here? Are you here, Secretary? Change the procedure because I will change you. [Laughter/Applause] Talagang mag-coup d’état ito… Marami nang—we are losing about, by this time… every day we lose about... ten? Sometimes I say it’s a useless war here, but there is a rebellion. Sabi ko maski kung ako ang sundalo ninyo, and there is a machine already ordered, it could have saved my life, tapos wala Ma’am… eh p***ina, mag- coup d’état ako and let us get the machine by ourselves. I will not be surprised if it’s already in their mind. Ako, I’m be too willing to step down.

But as a long term solution, I urge Congress to thoroughly review the existing procurement laws, and come up with legislation that will ensure prompt delivery of goods and services to the people – especially medicines and hospital equipments. Kasi itong military, ay sabi ko do not mind COA, I will answer for that.

Since COA is here, I limited to three places where military can buy the equipments because I am sure that they will work and they can kill the enemies and make even our forces stronger or in parity with what they have in on the other side. Itong armas, sabi ko, ‘wag mong sundin iyang ano. I will explain to COA why. ‘Wag mo akong papabilhin diyan sa mga lugar nang...gawa ng South America at lahat diyan sa mid-European. Eastern European countries are also—there are good ones, but I limited them to...especially, equipments in listening. Kasi kung magbili ka doon sa iba nakikinig rin sila, sabay na kayo. Tatlo na kayong nagko-communicate. Tawag sa Bisaya “Brin!”

Our laws should support and not impede national development in a speedy and sustainable manner.

In our bid to accelerate human capital development, we should ensure lifelong opportunities by enhancing quality of and access to education, training programs.

We have sustained investments in higher education and committed to the full implementation of the K to 12 Basic Foundation Program. We have widened the reach of skills training and increased the number of out-of-school children and youth who have availed of the Alternative Learning System.

To ensure that Filipinos are given equitable access to quality and affordable health services, we expanded health insurance coverage and benefits. The destitute and the indigents, or those who just could not afford hospitalization, can now be provided with free services of government-operated and public hospitals as well. We have strengthened the implementation of the No Balance Billing Policy. [Applause]

Kayong mga Pilipino nakikinig sa akin ngayon. Magpa-hospital kayo, ako ang magbayad, tutal hindi man nila ako mademanda. Pasok lang kayo doon, occupy the hospital, sabihin mo lang... totoo. Pasok kayo ng hospital, sabihin ninyo na sabi ni Mayor Duterte, pagamot daw kami, siya daw ang bahala magbayad.

Marami tayong tresurero dito, ilan oh. Huwag na iyan, iyong iba naman. Sa taas na.

I have signed Executive Order No. 26 imposing a ban on smoking in public places to mitigate its consequences. We want to minimize access to tobacco products, and provide a more supportive environment for those who are attempting to quit tobacco use.

Alam mo bakit, tinamaan ako ng... hindi ba ito. I’ve been very frankly. I have a Barrett and I have a Buergers disease caused by smoking. So, ang problema niyan in a survey in the Philippines, all over the world. Why is it that the women force... workforce in an office and the men have acquired an equal, almost in parity in numbers, sick of cancer. It was found out, because if the poor girl has also to inhale your smoke, kaya iyan inumpisahan ko sa Davao. In Davao, you cannot see a person there walking with a cigarette. Foreigners, they are very... they can argue with you, they says my money, not your money. Well then okay, eat your money or I will shoot your balls.

Investing in the health sector is never a cost to be endured but an opportunity to be explored.

If we have to embrace the vision of a prosperous Philippines, we have to start putting value to our people’s well-being – because the success of every Filipino’s pursuit to life, liberty and happiness directly mirrors the fulfilment of our aspirations as a Filipino.

I would like to reiterate my personal and this administration’s commitment to fully implement the Magna Carta of Women to the barangay level tapos na ito. To this effect, an executive order will be issued to local government units institutionalizing gender and development programs and services.

We are targeting to increase Government spending on infrastructure from 5 percent of the GDP in 2017 to 7 percent of the GDP by 2022, amounting to a total of 8 to 9 trillion pesos or 160 to 180 billion dollars. [Applause]

Infrastructure projects. We will make the next few years the “Golden Age of Infrastructure” in the Philippines to enhance our mobility and connectivity, and thereby spur development growth equitable in the country. In other words, we are going to Build, Build and Build.

To improve our sea connectivity, we launched 15 brand new RORO vessels to ply major nautical routes all over the country. We also opened an ASEAN Ro-Ro Shipping Route connecting the ports of Davao and General Santos, Philippines to Bitung, Indonesia.

To address the congestion of our sea ports, we modernized the Ports of Iloilo, General Santos, Cagayan de Oro and Zamboanga. We shall complete strategic road and bridge projects and some of the road sections shall be widened and improved to address the worsening traffic.

Alam mo, si Ma’am Grace... You are pushing for – you know, when I became President, EDSA was already horrendous as it was a horror of the other administrations. Now, I brought in Tugade, because Tugade is to me, a bright boy. He is a billionaire; he was my classmate, ewan ko nandito siya. He was our valedictorian in the law class, talagang mahusay. But we needed money and we tried to get your help to raise money. Eh ayaw naman ninyong ibigay, di hanggang ngayon, 'andiyan pa iyong EDSA.

Okay lang, at least gumanda ang lahat. Mag-iwan naman tayo ng pangit. We will not make it all smooth in the Philippines, we leave a little alley known as EDSA as the road to perdition. But anyway, since, I could not get any funding, I traveled to China and make friends with them. And the Ambassador, Ambassador Zhao. Thank you for the help. And as a matter of fact, [Applause] they are willing. They said if your Congress has no money, we will give you the money and China has committed to build two bridges to span Pasig River free of charge. [Applause] So that you will be comfortable in crossing Pasig.

Well anyway, all of these strategic road and transport projects shall go to naught if we cannot free our streets, which continue to be obstructed by illegally parked vehicles. Iyong EDSA na iyan, traffic obstructions and undisciplined drivers who stop in the middle of the road, and unsanctioned barriers in some areas.

I am directing the MMDA and the LGUs of Metro Manila, as well as the LGUs of Metro Cebu and all our regional centers to ensure the free flow of traffic, and immediately clear our roads and thoroughfares of all unnecessary obstruction, including vehicles parked on the streets/barriers. [Applause] Sanctioned by the government, and penalize all traffic obstructionists regardless of stature – sometimes, hindi mo maano diyan, because the police, it’s a Cabinet member. Pero me, I have not authorized my Cabinet member to utilize the low plate. It’s not for us to...you just use an ordinary plate. Para walang masabi iyong tao. And I do not want you parking there, when there’s no parking. Please we move –

Airports. We are building new airports. We might get some money also from China and we’ll have new airports in the coming days and we are now accelerating the implementation of the communications, navigations, surveillance and air traffic managements system projects which will result the on-time arrivals, departures better managed air traffic, reduced flight operational cost and safer and more convenient travel experience.

Revenues are the life blood of government which enables us to provide for the people’s needs.

Last May 31, 2017, we achieved the first step towards more equitable taxes to fund better services for the people. I commend the House of Representatives for heeding my urgent certification of the tax reform by passing the first of five packages of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program with an overwhelming 246 votes, representing almost 9 percent of the Filipino people.

The fate of the tax reform is now in the hands of the Senate. Ano ba ang gusto ninyong gawin, magluhod ako diyan? Well really, I leave it up to you. We are all Filipinos. If you think that’s a waste, fine! If you think, it’s not good, it’s okay with me. I can survive.

I call on the Senate so support my tax reform in full and to pass it without haste. [Applause]

Ayaw man mag pakpak, pati is ano, wala. They are not clapping. Si Angara, ayaw ring mag-clap. [Laughter] Bantay ka lang sa eleksyon, tingnan mo. [Laughter]

These reforms are designed to be pro-poor, especially when the people understand how the revenues will be spent.

The passage of the Tax Reform Law is needed to fund the proposed 2018 budget which I am submitting here and today.

The poor and vulnerable are at the heart of my tax reform. Your support would ensure that the benefits of the tax reform can be felt immediately by them.

In the meantime, the DOF and BIR are strengthening and running after tax evaders. [Applause]

I have directed the DOF and the BIR to accept Mighty Corporation’s offer of P25 billion to settle its tax liabilities. After the settlement, Mighty will no longer engage in the tobacco business.

This will be the biggest tax settlement on record. It will produce a windfall for government, which is significant since we have face the unexpected costs of rebuilding Marawi and Ormoc.

The acceptance of the tax settlement offer does not preclude other criminal charges against the company that the BIR may decide to file. A settlement will allow government to avoid a long court battle that, as we saw in previous cases, could take years to resolve.

Let this be a lesson to others. This administration will spare no one found cheating the government of its due.

We view Information and Communications Technology or ICT as an effective medium to implement positive and meaningful changes in our society.

To this end, my Cabinet approved the National Broadband Plan of 2017 to begin the work of bringing affordable internet access to every community and improving broadband connectivity in the country.

We have also installed free WiFi internet in almost 400 public places around the country. We hope that the public... [Applause] will use them to access important information and services.

The National Government Portal, which we launched recently, will allow faster and easier delivery of public services and reduce the number of visits of the public to agencies for government transactions.

The Digital Terrestrial Television Broadcasting Migration Plan has also been launched. The switch to digital from analog transmission will not only give a better TV viewing experience but also provide effective and reliable information to Filipinos in times of calamities.

The government-owned Salaam Digital TV, the first Muslim TV in the Philippines, is now already on test broadcasting.

These are some of the things that we have done for the past twelve months. A more detailed narrative is contained in my ‘Report to the People,’ will be released soon.Whether or not my first year of administration was a year of gains or a year of setbacks is not for me to say but for the people to judge; I defer to the people’s judgment.

My fellow citizens... [Applause] much remains to be done. Corruption persists like a fishbone stuck in the throat; it pains and it is disconcerting. We need to pry corruption from government corpus which is deeply embedded and we also need to put an end to squabbles and bickerings with an agencies focused truly on speedy provision of quality public services to our people.

Believe me, it is easier to build from scratch than to dismantle the rotten and rebuild upon its rubbles.

Nevertheless, let us work together and lay a new foundation upon which a better Philippines can be reconstructed. Help me build a better tomorrow.

Let me end – gusto ninyo uwi na tayo? Oh buksan ninyo pinto, malapit na ang pinto sa inyo. Let me end by wishing everyone in the language of the old: “May God Keep us forever sheltered in the hollow of His hand.”

Salamat.

– Rappler.com