Analysts say the SONA was a missed opportunity for the President to lay out policy statements and his administration's development plans

Published 7:58 PM, July 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte's second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24, ran for two hours, but instead of presenting a comprehensive report of his administration's accomplishments, Duterte used the time to slam critics.

At one point in his speech, Duterte said, "Talagang bully ako, especially to the enemies of the state."

During Rappler's post-SONA discussion, sociologist Jayeel Cornelio said this was the overarching theme of Duterte's second SONA.

The chief executive came off both as combative and irritated at the attacks he received from critics, and used the SONA as a "bully pulpit," Cornelio said.

Cornelio added that while this approach was consistent with Duterte's character – he is known for his brash, tough-talking disposition – the SONA did not provide much in terms of policy statements.

For historian Leloy Claudio, Duterte did not seem to care about policy statements, noting how he seemed bored with his prepared speech and went off-script around 20 minutes into his SONA.

Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug said Duterte took on a classic populist style of leadership by singling out specific enemies.

She cited at least 8 enemies that Duterte singled out in his speech: the United Nations; former US President Barack Obama; detained Senator Leila de Lima; the International Criminal Court; criminals; the Left; media; and those who insist that martial law should only be restricted in Marawi City.

"After painting all these people [as critics], he says I'm the bravest, I'm willing to die – the classic savior who's going to save us from all these enemies," Vitug said.

Missed opportunity

While Duterte spoke about the drug war, the mining industry, and his administration's push for an independent foreign policy, among others, the President spent much of his speech attacking his critics.

Because of this lack of accomplishment statements, Claudio said it was hard to assess the President's SONA. He noted that the President, for instance, did not go into specifics about the accomplishments of the different departments, such as the social welfare or the trade department.

"In this SONA, there were many things Duterte didn't talk about...It's hard to grade if you don't have a holistic picture," he said.

UP School of Economics teaching fellow JC Punongbayan also pointed out that while the theme of this year's SONA was "Comfortable Life for All," the President did not delve into the details of his administration's key agenda: prosperity for all, law and order, and peace.

For Cornelio, the SONA was a "missed opportunity" for Duterte to elaborate on his administration's development plan.

"As a people, we have to monitor exactly how the development plan is going to be implemented. I think it's a missed opportunity on the part of the President that he didn't elaborate on the development plan of the administration," he said.

"We have to hold the President accountable not for what he just says but in what exactly he is doing to orchestrate his programs and projects," he added. – Rappler.com