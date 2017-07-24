Joma on Duterte's 'blatant lie': I don't have cancer
MARAWI CITY, Philippines – Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison denied he has colon cancer.
President Rodrigo Duterte claimed in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24, that Sison – his professor back in the university – had cancer. Duterte also reiterated his decision to "stop talking" with communist rebels.
"This is a blatant lie. I was hospitalized for one month under the Rheumatology Department of the Utrecht University Medical Center and was released with a clean bill of health on March 20," he said in a statement he sent to media shortly after Duterte's speech.
"No findings of cancer of any kind, cardiac problem or any other malignancy which is life threatening," he added.
Here's his response to Duterte's statements about him, the Left and the military during the SONA:
- "Re my being matanda: Duterte himself is an old man at 72. I am only 6 years older than him. So what is the public issue? I am still physically and mentally strong, trying hard as NDFP [National Democratic Front of the Philippines] chief political consultant to help in the GRP-NDFP peace negotiations, which have been scuttled by Duterte.
- "Re waste of Duterte’s time talking to the NDFP: Duterte thinks it is a waste of time to negotiate peace with the NDFP. It is because he is really not interested in peace negotiations concerning social, economic and political reforms to lay the basis for a just and lasting peace. He is only interested in demanding the surrender of the revolutionary movement through a protracted and indefinite kind of ceasefire ahead of any comprehensive agreement on reforms.
- "Re his job to bully and kill the enemies of the state: I appreciate that he frankly admits that his job or duty is merely to bully and kill what he calls the “enemies of the state”. But he must be guard on against his tendency and personal temperament to violate the human rights of his political rivals, critics and the poor people suspected of being drug addicts and pushers.
- "Re my having colon cancer. This is a blatant lie. I was hospitalized for one month under the Rheumatology Department of the Utrecht University Medical Center and was released with a clean bill of health on March 20, after three weeks of diagnosis and treatment and one week of observing that I was cured. I was treated in connection with rheumatoid arthritis and skin allergy for the following symptoms: low auto-immunity level during the cold months of autumn and winter, lack of appetite, loss of weight, skin allergy, pains on the joints, etc. No findings of cancer of any kind, cardiac problem or any other malignancy which is life threatening. It is Duterte who has to explain his disappearances for medical reasons because the public is entitled to know everything that pertains to his suitability for public office,
- "Re nothing to gain from the Left. He admits being a liar when he said that he would like to become the first Left president of the Philippines. Words pour out of Duterte so cheaply. He does not mean what he says when he is out to hoodwink the people.
- "Re Left not winning after so long. The revolutionaries of the Left do not think of success in terms of the traditional politicians who measure success in terms of collecting campaign funds from their big comprador-landlord bosses, deceiving the people, getting elected and serving their personal and family interests, the US and the exploiting classes.
- "Re special relations of Duterte and pro-US military officers. The real pro-US and rightist character of Duterte is manifest through his fascist brain trust: Lorenzana, Esperon and Año and through his economic and finance brain trust: Dominguez, Pernia and Diokno." – Rappler.com